Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nashville Singer-Songwriter Madison Steinbruck To Release Bold Indie Single 'Kathryn' This Friday

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Madison Steinbruck is poised to bring indie waves to the country scene with her latest single.

Nashville News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  

Nashville Singer-Songwriter Madison Steinbruck To Release Bold Indie Single 'Kathryn' This Friday

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Madison Steinbruck is poised to bring indie waves to the country scene with her latest single, "Kathryn," set for release October 21st.

The track, a second single off of Madison's upcoming debut LP Australia's Lonelier, is a bold tale of betrayal and loss of trust. Melancholic, guitar-driven melodies are paired with rock-influenced drums and cutting lyrics.

Madison's vocals, which delicately balance an alternative edge with southern influence, set her apart from other artists as she sings, "And I hate that I'll never see your face/ and that I loved you so deep."

Originally from Corpus Christi, Texas, Madison has been writing songs since she was 5 years old. A move to Nashville brought opportunity as a performer, and fed her passion. Before the pandemic she moved to Australia, where she took piano lessons and spent time writing Australia's Lonelier. The album was recorded at East Nashville's Bomb Shelter. "Kathryn" was written prior to her Australian trip, was resurrected from a demo made with her brother, and quickly found its rightful place as a featured track on the coming of age record.

With a likeness to Phoebe Bridgers and Adrienne Lanker, Madison's songwriting and bending of genres feels singular in its display. Her honest lyrics are reflected in multi-faceted instrumentation, all of which is played by Nashville musicians. The project is an amalgamation of everything that makes Madison who she is as an artist, traveler, and human. The perfect example of this would be "24," the first single off of the LP which explores the fleetingness of youth and confusion of adolescence.

Above all, her songs aim to encompass the duality of loneliness and despair, loss and love, the beauty of life and its unavoidable tragedies. She balances the complexity of emotions with poetic lines and moving sonics.

Pre-Save "Kathryn"


Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Nashville Ballet to Present LIVE IN STUDIO A this NovemberNashville Ballet to Present LIVE IN STUDIO A this November
October 12, 2022

Nashville Ballet will once again welcome audiences into their studios for a one-of-a-kind immersive dance experience with Live in Studio A, November 4-13 at the Martin Center for Nashville Ballet. This intimate performance will give audiences the rare opportunity to see three stunning ballets and a live chamber ensemble from the coveted vantage point usually only enjoyed by members of artistic staff or members of the cast. 
Tennessee Theatre Announces Single Tickets On Sale For HAMILTONTennessee Theatre Announces Single Tickets On Sale For HAMILTON
October 10, 2022

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre have announced that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on October 24, 2022, at 10am.
Carrie Cunningham Releases New Single 'GRAVE DIGGER'Carrie Cunningham Releases New Single 'GRAVE DIGGER'
October 8, 2022

Multi-genre singer/songwriter and recording artist Carrie Cunningham recently released her spooky new single 'Grave Digger.'
Nashville Singer-Songwriter Jenna DeVries Releases New Single 'Memphis'Nashville Singer-Songwriter Jenna DeVries Releases New Single 'Memphis'
October 6, 2022

 Singer/songwriter Jenna DeVries releases new single 'Memphis.' The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.
Destiny Theatre Experience And Tennessee Playwrights Studio Present THE SINS OF THE CITY At The Darkhorse TheaterDestiny Theatre Experience And Tennessee Playwrights Studio Present THE SINS OF THE CITY At The Darkhorse Theater
October 5, 2022

Destiny Theatre Experience and Tennessee Playwrights Studio have announced the co-production of the world premiere of The Sins of the City - written and directed by Shawn Whitsell.