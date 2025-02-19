Nashville Artists Come Together For MUSIC CITY X CITY OF ANGELS At Anzie Blue

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MORGXN, Katie Pruitt, Meghan Linsey, Rich Hennessy and a host of Nashville based recording artists are coming together for MUSIC CITY X CITY OF ANGELS, a benefit concert for LA's music community affected by the recent wildfires, on Friday, February 28 at Anzie Blue in Nashville, Tennessee.

This evening will feature a stellar lineup of artists, all uniting to bring hope and healing through the power of music. Hosted by Averianna The Personality, the concert will feature performances from MORGXN, Katie Pruitt, Kyndle Wylde, Alex Wong, Crystal Rose, Meghan Linsey, Tae Lewis, Jess Nolan, Stella Prince and Rich Hennessy.

"Join us for a night of music and giving," said pop artist Rich Hennessy, who is also producing the event. "Let's show that when one music community hurts, another steps up to help. Together, we can make a difference!"

With every ticket sold, 100% of sales will go directly to MusiCares, providing vital support to musicians impacted by the wildfires. Whether you're a longtime local or just visiting Music City, come enjoy great tunes in support of our Los Angeles friends and family.

Tickets are $20 (minimum donation in advance) or $25 (minimum donation at the door). Doors open at 7pm. Full details can be found at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-city-x-city-of-angels-tickets-1218723497789.

