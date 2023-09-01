Mexx Heart Announces New Single 'Art Gallery' At Moonvibez Music Fest

Indie-Alternative singer/songwriter and recording artist Mexx Heart recently announced the release of her newest single, "Art Gallery," at the MoonVibez Music Fest in Brooklyn, NY, which she headlined on August 26th. The song is out now and can be heard HERE!

With profound lyrics like I carried your roots, you sat on my branches, "Art Gallery" tells the story of a torrid romance that was shattered like glass.

"In a time where I felt like a temporary art piece, I wrote how it felt from both perspectives: how someone can feel used and, in turn, become the user," Mexx shares.

Hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, Mexx Heart discovered her passion for music at a young age. When she was a child, her father would blast his favorites through the radio, heavily influencing her eclectic musical tastes. Inspired by artists like Taylor Swift, Halsey, The Band Camino and The 1975, Mexx has cultivated her own unique sound.

From 2020 to 2023, Mexx released a number of singles that showcased her range in the Alternative and Pop genres. She released her highly-anticipated debut album "Paper House" in April of 2023.

In November of 2022, Mexx released her popular single "Pretend," which showcased the softer side of her artistry. The single currently has over 40K streams on Spotify, with that number increasing each day. She released "London" in January of 2023, followed by "Nothing From Nothing" in February of 2023.

Mexx continues to leave her mark on the music industry, showcasing her skills both behind-the-mic and in the studio. She performs at various showcases around Nashville and has toured across the United States.

Heart was nominated for a coveted Josie Music Award in 2021 and 2023. She also attended the 2022 and 2023 Grammy Awards and had the honor of performing at Barry Manilow's Grammy afterparty, which took place at his luxury penthouse.

Known for her philanthropy, Mexx advocates for both women's and Indigenous People's rights. She also promotes positive mental health through her music and is an activist for the LGBTQ+ community.



You can connect with Mexx on Instagram and TikTok.