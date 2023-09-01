Mexx Heart Announces New Single 'Art Gallery' At Moonvibez Music Fest

With profound lyrics like I carried your roots, you sat on my branches, "Art Gallery" tells the story of a torrid romance that was shattered like glass.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 2 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Giselle Gutierrez, Aaron Kaburick, and More Join McClure and Lakis in North American Tour Photo 3 Giselle Gutierrez, Aaron Kaburick, and More Join MRS. DOUBTFIRE Tour
Greg Kalafatas and Caroline Eiseman-Led HAIRSPRAY National Tour Reveals 2023-24 Casting an Photo 4 Greg Kalafatas and Caroline Eiseman-Led HAIRSPRAY National Tour Reveals 2023-24 Casting and Full Route

Mexx Heart Announces New Single 'Art Gallery' At Moonvibez Music Fest

Mexx Heart Announces New Single 'Art Gallery' At Moonvibez Music Fest Indie-Alternative singer/songwriter and recording artist Mexx Heart recently announced the release of her newest single, "Art Gallery," at the MoonVibez Music Fest in Brooklyn, NY, which she headlined on August 26th. The song is out now and can be heard HERE!

With profound lyrics like I carried your roots, you sat on my branches, "Art Gallery" tells the story of a torrid romance that was shattered like glass.

"In a time where I felt like a temporary art piece, I wrote how it felt from both perspectives: how someone can feel used and, in turn, become the user," Mexx shares.

Hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, Mexx Heart discovered her passion for music at a young age. When she was a child, her father would blast his favorites through the radio, heavily influencing her eclectic musical tastes. Inspired by artists like Taylor Swift, Halsey, The Band Camino and The 1975, Mexx has cultivated her own unique sound.

From 2020 to 2023, Mexx released a number of singles that showcased her range in the Alternative and Pop genres. She released her highly-anticipated debut album "Paper House" in April of 2023.

In November of 2022, Mexx released her popular single "Pretend," which showcased the softer side of her artistry. The single currently has over 40K streams on Spotify, with that number increasing each day. She released "London" in January of 2023, followed by "Nothing From Nothing" in February of 2023.

Mexx continues to leave her mark on the music industry, showcasing her skills both behind-the-mic and in the studio. She performs at various showcases around Nashville and has toured across the United States.

Heart was nominated for a coveted Josie Music Award in 2021 and 2023. She also attended the 2022 and 2023 Grammy Awards and had the honor of performing at Barry Manilow's Grammy afterparty, which took place at his luxury penthouse.

Known for her philanthropy, Mexx advocates for both women's and Indigenous People's rights. She also promotes positive mental health through her music and is an activist for the LGBTQ+ community.

You can connect with Mexx on Instagram and TikTok.



RELATED STORIES - Nashville

1
Cumberland County Playhouse Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Cumberland County Playhouse Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Beginning September 22, Cumberland County Playhouse presents Little Shop of Horrors!

2
DARRYL WORLEY & FRIENDS: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Coming To Gaylord Oprylands 40th Annual Photo
DARRYL WORLEY & FRIENDS: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Coming To Gaylord Opryland's 40th Annual A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS

This holiday season, country music hitmaker Darryl Worley will headline a brand-new, multi-week dinner show residency as part of Gaylord Opryland's 40th annual A Country Christmas.

3
Source One Five Theatre Company Reveals Cast and Creative Team For RADIUM GIRLS Photo
Source One Five Theatre Company Reveals Cast and Creative Team For RADIUM GIRLS

Source One Five Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of 'Radium Girls,' a poignant and powerful play that tells the hauntingly true story of the heroic Radium Girls.

4
Nashville Childrens Theatre Reveals Exciting 2023–2024 Season Lineup Photo
Nashville Children's Theatre Reveals Exciting 2023–2024 Season Lineup

Nashville Children's Theatre (NCT) has released its 2023–24 schedule for the upcoming season, to include six family-friendly productions for guests of all ages to enjoy. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
View all Videos

Nashville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Role4Initiative
Mills-Pate Arts Center (9/14-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Winter's Tale
Scenic City Shakespeare (10/06-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You