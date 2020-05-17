Keith Urban Performs Surprise Live Show at Drive-In Movie Theatre

WION has reported that Keith Urban performed a surprise live show at a drive-in movie theatre in Nashville, to test how concerts would run moving forward in the era of social distancing.

Urban played at the Stardust Drive-In for about 200 frontline local healthcare workers who watched from their cars. The performance was thought to be the first major live music show of this kind in the US following mass-cancellations of live events in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'It was a lot of fun', Urban told the 'Today' show on Friday.

"We didn't know what to expect. For some degree, from a performance standpoint, it was a bit of a proof-of-concept show as well as to figure out what works, what doesn't," he added.

Urban played for about an hour to an audience in around 125 vehicles

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



