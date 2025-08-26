 tracker
FALL GODDESS CRAFT MARKET Returns After Hiatus To Celebrate Women In The Arts

Gaia Sisterhood brings the eighth annual all-female and female-identifying makers’ market back to East Nashville on September 21.

By: Aug. 26, 2025
After a year-long hiatus, Gaia Sisterhood will present the Fall Goddess Craft Market on Sunday, September 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wilburn Street Studio in East Nashville. Now in its eighth year, the market gathers women and female-identifying makers, healers, and artists to celebrate the fall equinox with creativity, connection, and community. Admission is free.

Visitors can browse a vibrant array of art, jewelry, stained glass, herbal remedies, Tarot readings, and aromatherapy while enjoying fall-inspired beverages from Conscious Cravings and Nashville Craft Beverages and Food, including apple cider mimosas and mocktails.

“The Goddess Craft Market has always been about more than shopping, it's a space for celebrating women's creativity, healing traditions, and the energy we bring when we gather together,” says Jennifer Harvard of Gaia Sisterhood and The Goddess Craft Market. “After taking a year away from offering markets, it feels especially meaningful to return on the fall equinox, a time of balance and renewal, and to welcome our community back to connect, support, and be inspired.”

Wilburn Street Studio is located at 307 Wilburn Street in East Nashville. More information is available at gaiasisterhood.org.

Vendors

  • Andi Aesthetics

  • Apples to Oranges

  • Apparel Apothecary

  • Black Sheep Clothing

  • CJ ART

  • Cold Brew Boba

  • Discover Ceremony

  • Earthen Home

  • Elemental Moon Arts

  • Erin Body Care

  • Flatwoods Fawn

  • Flora and Moon

  • Fridas Closet

  • Gaia Sisterhood

  • Glitter and Toadstools

  • Goddess on the Rise

  • Green Jeans Houseplants

  • Gypsy Cliff Creations

  • Heather Dawn Tarot

  • Howl Revival

  • Human Design Reading with Marilyn Hill

  • Jennie Okon

  • Jennifer Bowman Art

  • Julie Barrett Studio

  • Kantha Bae Clothing

  • Keaton Sanders Design

  • Looking Glass

  • Luna Creations

  • Natural Fiber Studio

  • Nonna Rosa Studio

  • Paint the Town by Numbers

  • Reliquary

  • Rock n' Boho

  • Seemi's Intuitive Henna

  • Tea Leaf Reading with Bertena

  • Tertiary Sight

  • The Healing Society

  • The Ramblin Bee

  • Undercurrent Studio

  • Wildflower and Buck

 


