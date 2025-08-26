FALL GODDESS CRAFT MARKET Returns After Hiatus To Celebrate Women In The Arts

Gaia Sisterhood brings the eighth annual all-female and female-identifying makers’ market back to East Nashville on September 21.
After a year-long hiatus, Gaia Sisterhood will present the Fall Goddess Craft Market on Sunday, September 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wilburn Street Studio in East Nashville. Now in its eighth year, the market gathers women and female-identifying makers, healers, and artists to celebrate the fall equinox with creativity, connection, and community. Admission is free.
Visitors can browse a vibrant array of art, jewelry, stained glass, herbal remedies, Tarot readings, and aromatherapy while enjoying fall-inspired beverages from Conscious Cravings and Nashville Craft Beverages and Food, including apple cider mimosas and mocktails.
“The Goddess Craft Market has always been about more than shopping, it's a space for celebrating women's creativity, healing traditions, and the energy we bring when we gather together,” says Jennifer Harvard of Gaia Sisterhood and The Goddess Craft Market. “After taking a year away from offering markets, it feels especially meaningful to return on the fall equinox, a time of balance and renewal, and to welcome our community back to connect, support, and be inspired.”
Wilburn Street Studio is located at 307 Wilburn Street in East Nashville. More information is available at gaiasisterhood.org.
Andi Aesthetics
Apples to Oranges
Apparel Apothecary
Black Sheep Clothing
CJ ART
Cold Brew Boba
Discover Ceremony
Earthen Home
Elemental Moon Arts
Erin Body Care
Flatwoods Fawn
Flora and Moon
Fridas Closet
Gaia Sisterhood
Glitter and Toadstools
Goddess on the Rise
Green Jeans Houseplants
Gypsy Cliff Creations
Heather Dawn Tarot
Howl Revival
Human Design Reading with Marilyn Hill
Jennie Okon
Jennifer Bowman Art
Julie Barrett Studio
Kantha Bae Clothing
Keaton Sanders Design
Looking Glass
Luna Creations
Natural Fiber Studio
Nonna Rosa Studio
Paint the Town by Numbers
Reliquary
Rock n' Boho
Seemi's Intuitive Henna
Tea Leaf Reading with Bertena
Tertiary Sight
The Healing Society
The Ramblin Bee
Undercurrent Studio
Wildflower and Buck
