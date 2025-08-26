FALL GODDESS CRAFT MARKET Returns After Hiatus To Celebrate Women In The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a year-long hiatus, Gaia Sisterhood will present the Fall Goddess Craft Market on Sunday, September 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wilburn Street Studio in East Nashville. Now in its eighth year, the market gathers women and female-identifying makers, healers, and artists to celebrate the fall equinox with creativity, connection, and community. Admission is free.

Visitors can browse a vibrant array of art, jewelry, stained glass, herbal remedies, Tarot readings, and aromatherapy while enjoying fall-inspired beverages from Conscious Cravings and Nashville Craft Beverages and Food, including apple cider mimosas and mocktails.

“The Goddess Craft Market has always been about more than shopping, it's a space for celebrating women's creativity, healing traditions, and the energy we bring when we gather together,” says Jennifer Harvard of Gaia Sisterhood and The Goddess Craft Market. “After taking a year away from offering markets, it feels especially meaningful to return on the fall equinox, a time of balance and renewal, and to welcome our community back to connect, support, and be inspired.”

Wilburn Street Studio is located at 307 Wilburn Street in East Nashville. More information is available at gaiasisterhood.org.

Vendors

Andi Aesthetics

Apples to Oranges

Apparel Apothecary

Black Sheep Clothing

CJ ART

Cold Brew Boba

Discover Ceremony

Earthen Home

Elemental Moon Arts

Erin Body Care

Flatwoods Fawn

Flora and Moon

Fridas Closet

Gaia Sisterhood

Glitter and Toadstools

Goddess on the Rise

Green Jeans Houseplants

Gypsy Cliff Creations

Heather Dawn Tarot

Howl Revival

Human Design Reading with Marilyn Hill

Jennie Okon

Jennifer Bowman Art

Julie Barrett Studio

Kantha Bae Clothing

Keaton Sanders Design

Looking Glass

Luna Creations

Natural Fiber Studio

Nonna Rosa Studio

Paint the Town by Numbers

Reliquary

Rock n' Boho

Seemi's Intuitive Henna

Tea Leaf Reading with Bertena

Tertiary Sight

The Healing Society

The Ramblin Bee

Undercurrent Studio

Wildflower and Buck