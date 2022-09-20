Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2022 Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival Doubles Attendance And Announces 2023 Dates

The festival takes place each year during the 3rd weekend of August. This year, the event was held August 18th-21st.

Register for Nashville News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  
2022 Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival Doubles Attendance And Announces 2023 Dates

The second annual Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival 2022 was a tremendous success doubling attendance, adding stages, and providing new and exciting panels and professional writing sessions.

The festival takes place each year during the 3rd weekend of August. This year, the event was held August 18th-21st. Events were hosted throughout the area by some of the most prominent venues including Gatlinburg SkyLift Park, Ober Gatlinburg, Ole Smoky Distillery, Ole Red, Gatlinburg Brewing Company, Shine Shack, The Historic Gatlinburg Inn, The Listening Room Cafe, and The Park Vista Hotel. Nestled in the heart of The Great Smoky Mountains, the illustrious three-day conference and live music event featured a variety of musical talent spanning multiple genres and included more than 25 #1 hit songwriters and 60 selected songwriters.

"This year far exceeded our expectations," commented Cara Hogan, Executive Director of The Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival. "We've already received a tremendous amount of positive feedback including repeated compliments from attendees about how much fun they had, that the connections they made were invaluable, how unique the event is, and that they are already looking forward to next year. We expect 2023 to be even bigger and better!"

Highlights from this year's festival included the highly-anticipated opening night celebration at Ober Gatlinburg with the induction of multi-award-winning hit songwriter, the late Kim Williams, into the Gatlinburg Songwriters Hall of Fame. Williams' wife Phyllis was presented with a plaque by hit songwriters and personal friends, Danny Wells and Doug Johnson who co-wrote hit songs with Williams. On Friday night Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, Brady Seals (Little Texas) wowed concert-goers as he performed an electrifying full-band show and release party and featured his current single, "Farm Boy," as well as his recent remake of the 70s smash hit "I'd Really Love To See You Tonight," (England Dan & John Ford Coley) and another iconic 70s song "Summer Breeze" (Seals & Crofts). Seals has sold over 11 million albums during his distinguished career. There was also the special Legends of Bluegrass show at Ole Smoky featuring Jerry Salley, Irene Kelley, Carl Jackson, and Thom Jutz, the reigning IBMA winner. On Saturday night, attendees were treated to An Intimate Evening with Larry Gatlin at Ober Gatlinburg. Gatlin took his audience on an unforgettable musical journey as a Grammy award-winning songwriter and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member,
and performed a string of hit songs he has written during his prestigious career spanning over four decades. Also on the show were Tommy "C. Thomas" Howell (ET, Outsiders, Walking Dead), and Onoleigh.

In addition to these events, the indelible weekend was filled with outstanding performances from #1 songwriters, including; Shane Stevens ("Fancy Like"- Walker Hayes), Tony Arata ("The Dance"- Garth Brooks), Danny Wells ("Check Yes Or No"- George Strait), Steve Dean ("Watching You"- Rodney Atkins), Will Nance ("She's Everything"- Brad Paisley), and magical music-filled nights on the front porch of the Gatlinburg Inn with lots of pickin' and grinnin.'

The Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival also offered participants the opportunity to write a song with #1 hit songwriters, book a master songwriting lecture by legendary superstar and wordsmith, Larry Gatlin, acquire valuable "how to" information regarding TV & movie licensing as well as wealth management help. Songwriters were mentored by industry professionals including, Eddie Gore and Justyna Kelley, who specialize in artist production, songwriting, and development for rising talent at Music Row's RCA Studio C.

Dates for the 2023 Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival are set for August 17th-20th so mark your calendars now. Visit Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival.com.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


2022 Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival Doubles Attendance And Announces 2023 Dates2022 Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival Doubles Attendance And Announces 2023 Dates
September 20, 2022

The second annual Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival 2022 was a tremendous success doubling attendance, adding stages, and providing new and exciting panels and professional writing sessions.
THE LAST FIVE YEARS at The Roxy School of the Arts Co‐Op is Seeking an Actor for 'Jamie'THE LAST FIVE YEARS at The Roxy School of the Arts Co‐Op is Seeking an Actor for 'Jamie'
September 20, 2022

THE LAST FIVE YEARS is being done by the The Roxy School of the Arts Co‐Op to be an eligible production for Nashville's Spotlight Awards. The Spotlight Awards is the Nashville area satellite program for The Jimmy Awards. They are looking for a cis male home schooled or cis male high school student of any ethnicity to play the role of Jamie.
Nashville Ballet's Cinderella to Feature Youth CastNashville Ballet's Cinderella to Feature Youth Cast
September 20, 2022

Nashville Ballet will be opening their 2022-23 season with the help of local students as they present Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella. Running at TPAC October 6–9, the fan-favorite production will feature Nashville Ballet company dancers, live music by the Nashville Symphony, and a youth cast comprised of students from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation. 
National Museum of African American Music and AARP Announce New George Clinton Art ExhibitionNational Museum of African American Music and AARP Announce New George Clinton Art Exhibition
September 19, 2022

From September 23 through November 30, 2022, the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) will present a major exhibition by funk music icon George Clinton. Presented in partnership with AARP, 'Boundless: The Manifestation of Self Expression' features 33 pieces of art with vibrant colors unique to the icon's eclectic style.
Country Artist Allison Cipris Releases Nostalgic New Single 'Sunrise Drive'Country Artist Allison Cipris Releases Nostalgic New Single 'Sunrise Drive'
September 16, 2022

Country-Rock singer/songwriter Allison Cipris recently released her newest single 'Sunrise Drive.'