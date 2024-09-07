10th Annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards To Be Held In Nashville Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It is a significant milestone for the Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner, which will be held on September 11, 2024, at City Winery Nashville. Tickets are still available.

The awards dinner is a program of The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project, a 501c3 that supports military veterans and their families. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the program, co-founded by Country Music legend, Charlie Daniels with his longtime manager, David Corlew. Although Daniels passed in 2020, his musical legacy lives on, and his devotion to veterans causes continues through the dedication of Corlew. Through fundraising events, the organization supports the efforts of other not-for-profit organizations providing services to U.S. veterans and first responders; selected for providing the most meaningful work with the lowest overhead. TCHJHP has raised more than $4 million for these organizations.

"It's hard to believe it has been 10 years since Charlie and I began this journey to set up our foundation in support of military and veterans," says Corlew. "Charlie remains with us in spirit, as it was his dedication and love for our troops that got all of this started. Now, in 2024, we continue our commitment to support veterans in Charlie's honor."

The criteria for the Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards is based on the mission of The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project: to support veterans in their return, rehabilitation, and reintegration back into civilian life. The awards honor a person or group that fulfills and exemplifies the efforts and dedication of TCDJHP's purpose to continuously care, support and encourage the men, women, and families who have served our great nation, including first responders.

Hosted by television and radio broadcaster Storme Warren, this year's event will include honoring families of Fallen Heroes of 9/11, The Patriot Award Ceremony, and the new Prestigious Giving Heart Award. Warren has been named as an honoree in the 2024 awards.

"I have been a part of The Journey Home Project almost since its inception," Waren says. "Seeing firsthand how Charlie Daniels' and David Corlew's passion for our military has translated to direct help for our veterans has been nothing short of inspiring. To be honored with The Spirit award is humbling as my work for The Journey Home Projects pales in comparison to the sacrifices made by our veterans, service men and women and our first responders."

Special guest speakers include Mark "OZ" Geist, (a member of the Annex Security Team that fought the Battle of Benghazi, Libya, from September 11 to September 12, 2012; now a security and military consultant) and Bernie Kerik, (consultant and former police officer who was the 40th Commissioner of the New York Police Department).

Country star, Trace Adkins, is set to perform.

Honorees for 2024 include Warren, Kerick and Tom Higgins, Head of General Services at Fiserv Incorporated. The Giving Heart Award, which was created in 2023, will be given to Shepherd's Men, comprised of active or retired servicemen and civilian volunteers who raise awareness and funds for the SHARE Military Initiative (SHARE) at Shepherd Center in Atlanta, GA. A special Valor Award will be presented to members of New York's heroic Vigiano Family. The late patriarch, John, his sons and now grandchildren, have lived a life of service. John, a former Marine, retired as one of FDNY's most decorated fire captains. Despite his impressive record of service, John was most proud of his family and the paths his two sons chose: John Jr., an FDNY firefighter, and Joe, an NYPD detective. Both John Jr. and Joe perished in the twin towers on 9/11 as they bravely worked to save others. https://storycorps.org/stories/a-familys-legacy-of-service-sacrifice-and-fatherhood-after-9-11/

10th Annual Patriot Awards Dinner

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 ~ 5:30 p.m.

City Winery Nashville | 609 Lafayette Street | Nashville, TN 37203

TICKETS

Past recipients of the Charlie Daniels Patriot Award:

2023 - John Taylor, Bob Regan & Don Goodman - founders of Operation Song

2023 - Scott Hunt - founder of Hunt Brothers Pizza

2023 - Lee Greenwood - Country music artist

2022 - Lee Beaman - Nashville businessman

2022 - Joel Pruitt - Green Beret Master Sergeant (ret.); 5th Special Forces Group (aka Task Force Dagger)

2022 - Gary Sinise - Actor & founder of The Gary Sinise Foundation

2021 - Mark "Oz" Geist - 13 Hours in Benghazi co-author

2021 - The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center (MTSU)

2021 - Daniel Defense - Firearms manufacturer

2021 - Darryl Worley - Country music artist

2020 - Gov. Mike Huckabee - former Arkansas Governor & TV host (HUCKABEE on TBN)

2019 - Donnie Mingus - former CEO Team Construction

2019 - William Horton - Nashville businessman

2019 - Judy Seale - founder of Stars for Stripes

2018 - Chris Young - Country music artist & Grand Ole Opry member

About The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project

The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP) is a not-for-profit organization that assists other not-for-profits in securing funds to help causes benefitting veterans of the United States Armed Forces. The organization was co-founded in 2014 by the late country music legend Charlie Daniels and his manager, David Corlew. Board members include Corlew, Major General Terry "Max" Haston (retired), and Hazel Daniels. Conscious of the need to assist our nation's veterans, TCDJHP partners with organizations deemed as doing the greatest good with the least overhead. Working in tandem with these organizations, TCDJHP is making a difference in the lives of American patriots. TCDJHP's daily operations rely solely on public donations.

The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center (Daniels Center) is located at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Daniels Center's mission is to provide transition services for Veterans and their families as they return to civilian life after military service.

For more information or to donate, visit thecharliedanielsjourneyhomeproject.org

Comments