Coppell Arts Center to Host THE NASHVILLE TENORS This April

The Nashville Tenors are bringing their country charm to Coppell on Friday, April 17, 2026, at 7:30 PM. The Nashville Tenors, or TNT for short, is an explosive tenor trio redefining the “country crossover” genre.

Starring Brandon Noreck, John Ross, and Paul Vann, The Nashville Tenors bring the heart of Nashville straight to the stage with a vibrant, high-energy show that celebrates the best of country, pop, and everything in between. Hailing from the Music Capital of the World, this talented tenor trio has quickly become known for their rich harmonies, creative musical arrangements, and an easy, genuine stage presence that instantly connects with audiences.

They put their own spin on timeless classics, fan-favorite throwbacks, and today's chart-topping hits, offering something for every music lover to enjoy. What truly sets The Nashville Tenors apart is the way they bring audiences into the experience. Their natural chemistry, polished vocals, and thoughtful musical layering create moments that are exciting, heartfelt, and just plain fun. People find themselves clapping to the beat, singing along to songs they love, and—more often than not—dancing in their seats before the night is over.

Audiences will hear the classics hits, the current chart toppers, and everything in between. Tickets are $55.73 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Arts Center box office at 972-304-7047.