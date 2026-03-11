Franklin Light Opera to Stage Modern IOLANTHE at Williamson Center

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Franklin Light Opera will bring a fresh, contemporary take on Gilbert & Sullivan's Iolanthe to the Williamson County Performing Arts Center March 20-22. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Set in a modern London city park, this production replaces Victorian settings with a playful world where fairies, politicians, and park‑goers collide. The story follows a half‑mortal shepherd whose forbidden love uncovers a long‑hidden secret, prompting the Fairy Queen to intervene in Parliament. Sullivan's classic score remains at the center of the show, now updated with a vibrant 21st‑century orchestration.

Music Director Makai Keur describes the sound as "early‑2010s indie rock with a folk‑rock sensibility," shaped by influences like The Lumineers, Vampire Weekend, The Decemberists, and Phoenix. Several performers contributed their own arrangement ideas, giving the production a uniquely collaborative musical voice.

Director Elizabeth Steele notes, "This cast has embraced a world of urban fairies and overconfident footballers with real commitment. We may have moved the Peers from Parliament to the practice field, but the satire is unchanged: powerful people taking themselves very seriously while everyone else looks on."

Audiences of all ages can expect a witty and joyful look at privilege, love, and the humor we find in taking ourselves a little too seriously.

Iolanthe's cast includes Allie Andres (Iolanthe), Brady Klosterman (Lord Chancellor), Kali Chapas (Fairy Queen), Abby Newman (Phyllis), Nathaneal Gilkes (Strephon), Abe Gibson (Lord Mountararat), Ashley Strella (Lady Tolloller), Will Lasley (Private Willis), Paige Stinnett (Celia), Veronica Hodgeson‑Sosa (Leila), and Tessa Cullen (Fleta). Our Ensemble is Nathan Abelt, Andrew Becker, Chad Dumont, Daniel Dumont, Claiomh Hogan, Elise Jardin, Reagan Moorman, Kat Novelo, Annette Phillips, and Rebekah Sullivan. Costume design is by Elizabeth Johnson. Stage Manager is Stephanie Elder. Iolanthe is produced by Karen Dumont and John Schultz.

Franklin Light Opera is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community theatre company in Franklin, Tennessee. Learn more at www.franklinlightopera.org.