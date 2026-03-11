JUNIE B.'S ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL Set for Roxy Regional Theatre

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Junie B. Jones is coming back to Clarksville! "Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School" will begin a three-show run at the Roxy Regional Theatre's temporary home at 114 Public Square on Friday, March 27, at 7:00pm. Seating is limited and tickets are selling quickly for all performances, so early reservations are strongly encouraged.



Filled with new upbeat songs, the saga of the wisecracking first-grader continues in this hilarious, whole-hearted show about owning up to your mistakes and how nobody is ever done learning. A self-appointed expert on all things first grade, our spunky heroine is determined to write the ultimate guide: Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School. As she deals with writer's block and constantly getting into trouble, Junie B. quickly realizes that she still has a lot to learn in this goofy and heartwarming musical based on the bestselling books by Barbara Park.



Starring Kelly Brosnan in the title role, "Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School" also features Andrew Bower as Herb (and others), Chloe LaMar as Lucille (and others), Destiny Neal as May (and others), and Levi O'Dell as Sheldon Potts (and others).



Directed by Emily Ruck, with music direction by Amy Frederick and choreography by Alex Vanburen, "Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School" is produced in part by Altra Federal Credit Union, with additional funding support provided by Mildred & Mable's. Written by Marcy Heisler with music by Zina Goldrich, this production is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theatre International (MTI).



Performances are at 7pm on Friday, March 27, and at 2pm on Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29. In keeping with the theatre's opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday, March 27, for a $5 Opening Night Rush.



