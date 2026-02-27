Cumberland County Playhouse To Present DEATHTRAP

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cumberland County Playhouse will present DEATHTRAP, the Tony-nominated comedy-thriller by Ira Levin, beginning March 13. The production will run in the Adventure Theater through May 21.

The play follows Sidney Bruhl, a once-successful playwright who has not written a hit in 18 years. When he receives a promising script from a former student, he jokes about murdering the young writer and claiming the work as his own. As the evening unfolds, unexpected twists challenge assumptions about innocence and intent.

Playhouse Artistic Director Britt Hancock said, “We're thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind play to our stage—full of suspense, humor, and surprises—and to welcome back director René Pulliam (Dial M for Murder, Moon Over Buffalo). René's deep understanding of this genre will shine through every moment, with this exceptional cast bringing it all vividly to life.”

The production is directed by René Pulliam. The cast includes Jason Ross as Sidney Bruhl, Lauren Marshall as Myra Bruhl, Caleb Sager as Clifford Anderson, Weslie Webster as Helga ten Dorp, and Daniel Black as Porter Milgrim.

Holding the record as the longest-running comedy-thriller on Broadway, DEATHTRAP was described by Cue Magazine as “Two-thirds a thriller and one-third a devilishly clever comedy… Suspend your disbelief and be delighted. Scream a little, it's good for you.”

The production is rated PG-13 and is sponsored by Cumberland Legacy Law, Lee’s Flowers & Gifts, Beef and Barrel Restaurant, and The Family of Owen Golden, with additional support from Season Partners Ken and Grace Patton. Additional funding is provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, with media sponsorship by The Crossville Chronicle.

Tickets are available at ccplayhouse.com or by calling (931) 484-5000.