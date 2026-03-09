Nashville Ballet's Annual Gala Raises $725,000 for Arts Education

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Over 500 patrons gathered on March 7 for a dazzling, sold-out evening at the 37th Annual Ballet Ball benefiting Nashville Ballet at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, featuring an exclusive performance by country music star Eric Paslay. The unforgettable evening marked a highlight of Nashville Ballet's milestone 40th Season — The Ruby Season — celebrating four decades as a vital force in the city's cultural heartbeat.

Nashville's premier philanthropic gala raised more than $725,000, a record breaking total generating critical support to expand arts access and educational programming across Middle Tennessee at a time when arts funding faces increasing challenges nationwide. As the organization's largest annual fundraiser, Ballet Ball unites Nashville's leading philanthropists, business executives and arts advocates for an elegant and purpose-driven celebration supporting both artistic excellence and meaningful community impact.

Under the leadership of co-chairs Neil Krugman, Lisa Manning, Julie Schneider and honorary chair Barbara Turner, the black-tie gala advanced Nashville Ballet's Community Engagement and Education Initiatives. During the 2024–25 season alone, Nashville Ballet delivered more than 55,000 arts experiences, including free tickets to Nashville's Nutcracker, Storytime performances at local libraries and dance education programs in 40 schools ensuring the transformative power of dance remains accessible to all.

Inspired by Swan Lake, the 2026 theme paid tribute to one of ballet's most iconic masterpieces. The evening unfolded in breathtaking fashion, with ethereal design elements, dramatic staging and immersive details reflecting the sweeping romance and grandeur of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's beloved score. The visionary production was brought to life by esteemed Nashville event planner Bruce Pittman, transforming the venue into a captivating theatrical experience.

“Ballet Ball is where Nashville's creative spirit and generosity truly come together,” said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO of Nashville Ballet. “As we celebrate our 40th Season, this evening reflects the artistry and collaboration that define our organization while directly supporting the work we do both onstage and throughout the community. More than a celebration of art, Ballet Ball is an investment in our city's future, allowing us to reach more students, more neighborhoods and more families through the power of dance.”

In addition to Eric Paslay's exclusive performance, guests were treated to captivating appearances by Nashville Ballet Company Artists. The celebration culminated in the highly anticipated Late Party, chaired by Catherine Bradbury, Eli Gibbons, Preston Howard, Sophie Howard, and Kimberly Macdonald, where patrons danced into the night to the electrifying sounds of Bizz and the Everyday People.

The evening was made possible through the generous support of top sponsors including HCA Healthcare / TriStar Health, Littler Mendelson P.C., Pinnacle Financial Partners and The Sandra Schatten Foundation. The Late Party was sponsored by Polsinelli.

Wine and beverages were provided by Lipman Brothers, catering provided by Kristen Winston Catering, decor by Knestrick by Design, late night coffee provided by Asulon Coffee Collective and sweet treats by Whitney's Cookies.