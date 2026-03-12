Nashville Repertory Theatre to Present SISTER ACT at TPAC

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nashville Repertory Theatre will present the feel-good Broadway musical Sister Act, running at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center's Polk Theater from April 10 - 19, 2026.

Featuring original music by Tony Award and eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, Sister Act is the musical comedy smash based on the beloved 1992 film. When lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a crime, she is placed in protective custody in the last place anyone would think to look, a convent. Disguised as a nun, Deloris shakes up the quiet church community and transforms its struggling choir into a sensational act. Along the way, she discovers unexpected friendship, faith, and the power of finding her own voice.

The production is directed by Jason Spelbring, with music direction by Sarah Michele Bailey and choreography by Joi Ware.

"Sister Act reminds us that joy is not superficial; it is sustaining," says director Jason Spelbring. "That harmony requires listening. That community can elevate us beyond what we imagine possible. By stepping fully into the light, and sequins, can change everything."

The cast is led by Meggan Utech who stars as Deloris Van Cartier, alongside Megan Murphy Chambers as Mother Superior. Featuring John Ballard, Anita Barone, Sh'Ahr Blackburn, Justin Marriel Boyd, Katie Bruno, Carolyn German, Juan Graterol Jr., Erica Hansen, Mary Catherine Hughes, LaDarra Jackel, Mia Jones, Maci Milan, Mateo Palmitier, Jermaine Pearson, Joy Pointe, Logan Purcell, Shelby Talbert, Deiondre Teagle, Sam Whited, and swings Aleia Eagleton and O'Neill Black.

The production team includes Scenic Designer Gary C. Hoff, Costume, Hair, and Makeup Designer Melissa K. Durmon, Lighting Designer Joshua Legate, Sound Designer MZ Theatrical / Mark Zuckerman, Stage Manager Isaac Krispin, Intimacy Director Madison Kisst, Technical Director Chelsea Flowers, and Props Manager Lillian Hargesheimer.