Scenic City Shakespeare Launches Apprentice Program with ArtsBuild Grant

As Scenic City Shakespeare prepares to open its fifth season of free Shakespeare in the Park at Greenway Farms with Othello, they'll welcome five student apprentices thanks to a Cultural Community Connections grant from ArtsBuild. Scenic City Shakespeare's apprentice program will broaden the organization's capacity to support and shape emerging theater professionals with a positive culture of learning.

Scenic City Shakespeare in the Park brings the community together through completely free outdoor theater performances twice each year in May and October. This May, Othello will play Greenway Farm Park every Friday and Saturday evening. Introducing apprenticeships at Scenic City Shakespeare will provide much needed training and on the job professional experience for local theater students who have an interest in classical theater on a professional level. Thanks to ArtsBuild, each apprentice will receive at least 6 hours of training and a $100 stipend, bringing young emerging artists into our local arts economy.

Applications will be accepted Friday, February 27th to Tuesday, March 31st. Interviews will be conducted April 7-10th, and apprenticeship offers will be sent by April 14th. Apprenticeships are open to middle and high school students (transportation not provided, parental permission required). To find out more about Scenic City Shakespeare and to make a donation in support of the student apprentice program, visit sceniccityshakespeare.org.