STUCK IN YOUR HEAD World Premiere Set at The Theater Bug

The Theater Bug will present the world premiere of STUCK IN YOUR HEAD, a new play by 2025/26 Playground Playwright James Walker, running April 16–19 at the 4th Story Theater at West End United Methodist Church in Nashville.

The play follows a self-conscious high school student guided by two conflicting voices in her mind — a hyper-stressed Angel Clown and a depressed Demon Bear. After lying to impress her crush and seeing it initially succeed, she must learn how to stop letting the voices control her choices and begin listening to herself.

STUCK IN YOUR HEAD is directed by Leslie Marberry, with set design by Diana DeGarmo and costume design by Melodie Madden Adams. The production is presented by Johnny Burrell.

The play was developed through The Theater Bug’s Playground Playwright program, which annually supports a young writer by providing mentorship and the opportunity to see their work produced onstage. Walker received guidance throughout the development process, including rewrites, casting, rehearsals, and production.

The production is produced by Theater Bug Managing Artistic Director Cori Anne Laemmel and Nate Eppler, Director of The Playground, who worked closely with Walker during the development of the play.

"We're having so much fun with James's play," said Eppler. "His writing has a propulsive, pinball energy - the comedy bounces along and surprises you at every turn - but it's also deeply insightful and full of heart. This play is funny and romantic and completely original from start to finish. I'm so excited for our audiences to go along on the ride."

Performances will take place April 16–19 at the 4th Story Theater at West End United Methodist Church, located at 2200 West End Avenue in Nashville. Tickets are $18 online and $20 at the door, if available. A limited number of subsidized and complimentary tickets are available for those who may not be able to afford the ticket price, with a limit of two per family.