Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Montreal Awards
Check out the fill winners list!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Montreal Award Winners
Best Direction Of A Stream
François Girard - UNDERNEATH THE LINTL - The Segal Centre For the Performing Arts
Best Editing Of A Stream
Brandon Schwartz - BRAODWAY CAF√â 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Kyanna Mondezie - LAST FIVE YEARS VIDEO PROJECT - Contact Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zoe Roux - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
QUARANTINE SATURDAYS WITH Noelle Hannibal - 2021
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre