Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Montreal Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Montreal Award Winners

Best Direction Of A Stream

François Girard - UNDERNEATH THE LINTL - The Segal Centre For the Performing Arts

Best Editing Of A Stream

Brandon Schwartz - BRAODWAY CAF√â 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Kyanna Mondezie - LAST FIVE YEARS VIDEO PROJECT - Contact Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zoe Roux - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

QUARANTINE SATURDAYS WITH Noelle Hannibal - 2021

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre