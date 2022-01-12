Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Montreal Awards

pixeltracker

Check out the fill winners list!

Jan. 12, 2022  

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

2021 BroadwayWorld Montreal Award Winners

Best Direction Of A Stream
François Girard - UNDERNEATH THE LINTL - The Segal Centre For the Performing Arts

Best Editing Of A Stream
Brandon Schwartz - BRAODWAY CAF√â 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Kyanna Mondezie - LAST FIVE YEARS VIDEO PROJECT - Contact Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zoe Roux - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
QUARANTINE SATURDAYS WITH Noelle Hannibal - 2021

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau

From This Author BWW Awards