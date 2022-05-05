Verdi's Requiem, Puccini's La Bohème & More Announced for Orchestre Philharmonique et Choeur des Mélomanes

To celebrate the expected return of its audience, the Orchestre Philharmonique et Choeur des Mélomanes (OPCM) will present only grandiose lyrical masterpieces in 2022-2023.

This season, the exchange between the soloists and the choir will show the power of voices and music through three great works from the repertoire with powerful and evocative images. "We want to play pieces that will remain etched in the hearts of the public," says Francis Choinière, artistic director of the OPCM.

Verdi's Requiem, Sunday, November 13, 2022, 7:30 p.m., Maison symphonique

Few works in the repertoire offer the moving emotion of opera and the thrill of spectacular symphonic writing combined with moments of solo virtuosity. Verdi's Requiem evokes both deep sadness and a sense of apocalyptic drama. For the occasion, soprano Aline Kutan, mezzo-soprano Rose Naggar-Tremblay, tenor Adam Luther and bass-baritone Vartan Gabrielian will unite their voices with those of 100 choristers, accompanied by 70 musicians, under the direction of Francis Choinière. .

Puccini's La Bohème ?- Friday, January 20, 2023 ?- 7:30 p.m. ?- Maison symphonique

Embark on a musical experience from tragedy to hope, from death to life, from loneliness to love with La Bohème. The OPCM will present a concert version of Puccini's masterpiece which will star Andrew Haji (Rodolfo) and Myriam Leblanc (Mimi), in an unforgettable love tragedy accompanied by 60 musicians and 120 singers from the OPCM and the Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal under the direction of Francis Choinière.

The Symphony of the Sea, Saturday May 20, 2023, 7:30 p.m., Maison symphonique

Immerse yourself in the sea to experience the colors, textures and nuances of Debussy's La Mer and Vaughan Williams A Sea Symphony. In the voices of internationally acclaimed Canadian soprano Karina Gauvin and baritone Christian Wagner, Vaughan Williams' bubbling first symphony pays homage to the countless souls who took to the sea to disappear into its depths. It is an evening of evocative sound painting, performed by 80 musicians and 100 singers from the OPCM under the direction of Francis Choinière.

Tickets are available on the Place des arts website, at 514 842-2112 or 1 866 842-2112.

ENCORE

The eighth season of the OPCM will be devoted to three great classic masterpieces

Verdi's Requiem Sunday, November 13, 2022

Francis Choinière and l'Orchestre Philharmonique et Ch?oeur des Mélomanes

Aline Kutan, soprano

Rose Naggar-Tremblay, mezzo-soprano

Adam Luther, tenor

Vartan Gabrielian, bass-baritone

Puccini's La Bohème?- Friday, January 20, 2023

Francis Choinière and l'Orchestre Philharmonique et Ch?oeur des Mélomanes

Rodolfo - Andrew Haji

Mimi - Myriam Leblanc

Marcello - Christian Wagner

Musetta - Sydney Baedke

Schaunard - Justin Welsh

Colline - Vartan Gabrielian

Benoît / Alcindoro - Tom Goerz

Andrew Gray, chorus master

Les Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal, choir

The Symphony Of The Sea ?- Saturday, May 20, 2023

Francis Choinière and l'Orchestre Philharmonique et Ch?oeur des Mélomanes

Karina Gauvin, soprano

Christian Wagner, baritone

These three concerts are presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Maison symphonique (1600 Saint-Urbain, Montreal)

About the OPCM

The Orchestre Philharmonique et Ch?oeur des Mélomanes (OPCM) is a non-profit organisation founded in 2016 in Montreal dedicated to the unification of choir and orchestra to elevate the experience of these genres and inspire a new generation of music lovers, or mélomanes. Francis Choinière, the artistic director of the OPCM, named "a promising young conductor", Christophe Huss, and one of "30 hot Canadian classical musicians under 30", CBC, is a versatile musician, active as a conductor, concert producer, pianist and composer. Since its foundation, the OPCM has reached more than 100,000 spectators and performed on world-class stages alongside internationally renowned artists, including Andrea Bocelli, Sarah Brightman, Hans Zimmer and Ramin Djawadi. In addition to its regular season, the OPCM is committed to offering musical education initiatives and participating in international musical projects, including masterclasses, workshops, and scholarships, for the development and advancement of the choral and symphonic arts.