The Queer Performance Camp Returns February 3 -13

The Queer Performance Camp will have a new format this year given the current circumstances. Unfortunately, La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines will not have the pleasure of hosting Vivek Shraya and her creation How To Fail As a Popstar.

The three partners, MAI, Studio 303 and La Chapelle have modified their program in order to deploy certain projects and exhibitions to build the community and support the development of Queer artists.

#Lachapellelit launches a QPC edition. #Lachapellelit is a project to promote La Chapelle's shows, as well as the artistic approaches of the featured artists, through literature tables. The literary works are chosen by the artist in the aim of showcasing their creation through its surrounding influences. Usually held in person, the formula has been adapted online due to the exceptional situation.

For the occasion, the company is presenting a selection of books written by artist, musician, author, and model Vivek Shraya to highlight her literary body of work, joining forces with the feminist bookstore L'Euguélionne to carry out this project. It will also be possible to follow the #lachapellelit feed on social media. The selection will be available to browse on our website.

Also presented as part of the QPC, the MAI will hold an exhibition by Thierry Huard from February 3 to 26 2022. Free entrance.

A unique installation, evolving as well as immersive, les liens sublimates the sprawling practice of its creator's anthropological approach to explore one's relationship to themself and to others while questioning the limits of interpersonal relationships.

