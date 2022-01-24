SMCQ Presents CARNET DE VOYAGES - A Portrait Of Simon Bertrand

The Société de musique contemporaine du Québec (SMCQ) resumes its series of portraits of Quebec composers with Carnet de voyages, a concert dedicated to the music of Simon Bertrand. This event will be presented free of charge via live webcast on Sunday, January 30 at 7 p.m., and will be accessible for replay.

The discovery of different currents of contemporary and world music has shaped the music of this composer-adventurer. "This is not strictly speaking a self-portrait but rather depicts the paths I have travelled, the music I have heard, the people I have met and my humble attempts to transform this into a musical testimony," explains Simon Bertrand.

Indeed, the works on the programme, tinged with his travel memories, are also inspired by skillfully integrated musical currents, such as oriental and contemporary music, as well as pop music (Björk, Radiohead) and jazz.

The composer also notes: "I've lived more than 15 years abroad, including three years in Japan, where I composed for traditional instruments, including the rin gong, a bowl used in Japanese and Tibetan temples, that will be heard in the piece Une prière pour Zipangu".

The eight works will be presented in a single breath, in a ritual conducive to one form encountering the "other". Appearing on stage will be performers who have defended his repertoire for more than twenty years, such as pianist Louise Bessette and the Fibonacci Trio.

Additional art forms (cinema, painting, poetry) are also invited to the party thanks to clever scenography, drawing an eclectic musical portrait of one of our most prolific composers.