Montreal Natyanjali Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

Param des Arts will present the 10th Anniversary of Montreal Natyanjali, a triumphant landmark of classical Indian dance in Montreal, bringing together accomplished artists and passionate dancers from Montreal, Quebec, across Canada and the United States. This milestone event will take place on Saturday, March 29 at Collège Ahuntsic, marking a decade of artistic excellence and cultural celebration.

Inspired by the centuries-old tradition of Natyanjali, where dancers offer their art as a tribute, Montreal Natyanjali continues to showcase the grace, rhythm and storytelling of Indian classical dance forms which includes Bharathanatyam, Kathakali, Odissi and Kathak. This special edition, including a live music ensemble on stage, aims to reflect on the journey of the past ten years while looking forward to a vibrant future of artistic exploration.

This year's festival will feature exclusive performances by renowned artists, emerging talents and dedicated dance institutions, each presenting unique interpretations of India's rich cultural heritage. The event will also include special retrospectives honouring the legacy and impact of Montreal Natyanjali over the past decade.

“Celebrating ten years of Montreal Natyanjali is a testament to the dedication of our artists, audiences and community. This milestone reaffirms our commitment to cultural appreciation, artistic collaboration and promoting Indian classical dance in Canada; fostering connections within the artistic community in Montreal,” says Deepa Nallappan, artistic director of Param des Arts.

The highlight of this year's performance will be the live presentations, where dancers perform alongside musicians, fostering a deeper connection between the dance and music communities—two elements intrinsically linked at the heart of tradition. In addition to showcasing exceptional local talent, the Montreal Natyanjali stage will welcome artists from neighboring provinces and the USA, embodying the event's mission to unite people in the celebration of dance.

Join this grand tribute to a decade of rhythm, grace and devotion. Experience the divine through dance at Montreal Natyanjali's 10th Anniversary.

