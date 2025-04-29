JULIEN DASSIN SINGS JOE DASSIN Comes to Quebec

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After success in Europe, the concert JULIEN DASSIN SINGS JOE DASSIN is finally coming to Quebec, with performances at Montreal's Théâtre Maisonneuve on May 7th and October 24th, Québec City's Palais Montcalm on October 25th, and Sherbrooke's Salle Maurice-O'Bready on October 26th. This 10-city tour across North America will take Julien Dassin and his band from Montreal to Los Angeles, including a stop in Toronto on May 9 at Koerner Hall.

Julien Dassin invites audiences to relive the greatest hits of his father, Joe Dassin, one of the most iconic figures of French chanson, whose timeless melodies have touched generations: Les Champs-Élysées, Et si tu n'existais pas, L'Été indien, Dans les yeux d'Émilie, and many more.

This concert goes beyond a simple tribute: it is a heartfelt declaration of love and a moving musical conversation between a son and his father, taken too soon—a passionate quest to preserve and breathe new life into the legacy of a legendary artist.

Julien Dassin, the third generation of a prestigious artistic family, continues his father's legacy while adding his own personal touch. With an impressive career spanning international stages from the Olympia to Salle Pleyel and worldwide tours, he brings a fresh and emotional interpretation of Joe Dassin's repertoire. For this special occasion, he has assembled an exceptional ensemble, the Orchestre Paris Tour Eiffel, featuring some of France's finest musicians.

Montreal audiences now have the opportunity to experience this unforgettable musical journey, where Julien Dassin's voice and talent merge with those of his father, enhanced by archival footage. A moment of pure emotion, where past memories intertwine with new ones created through this extraordinary musical encounter.

NEW DATES

October 24, 7:30 pm - Théâtre Maisonneuve (Montreal)

Tickets on sale May 1, at 10:00 PM

https://www.placedesarts.com/evenement/julien-dassin-chante-joe-dassin

October 25, 3:00 pm - Palais Montcalm (Quebec City)

Tickets on sale May 1, at 10:00 PM

https://www.palaismontcalm.ca/concert-spectacle-quebec/

October 26, 3:00 pm - Salle Maurice-O'Bready (Sherbrooke)

Tickets on sale May 3, at 12:00PM

https://www.centrecultureludes.ca/programmation/

