HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Announced As An Official Event Of MontrÃ©al Pride

In the Wings Promotions (ITW) is proud to announce the remount of their critically acclaimed production of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, as an official event of this year's Fierté Montréal / Montréal Pride. Directed and choreographed by META winner Nadia Verrucci with Music Direction by META nominee Ian Baird, this production, back by popular demand, celebrates the 21st Anniversary of the original production of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH and the 5th Anniversary of the Broadway production. HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH features book by John Cameron Mitchell with music and lyrics by Stephen Trask. HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH runs August 8 - 10, 2019 at Café Cléopatra in Montreal.

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH is a rock musical about a fictional rock and roll band fronted by genderqueer, East German singer, Hedwig Robinson. The musical opened Off-Broadway in 1998, and won the Obie Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical. The Broadway production, starring Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Hall opened in 2014 and won 4 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Lead Actor in a Musical for Harris and Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Hall.

ITW is thrilled for the opportunity to remount this extremely successful production which garnered stellar reviews during it's run in November 2018. Montreal Theatre Hub called the production "a triumph" and In the Wings' "most relishable theatrical production to date."

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH features Truro native, Andrew Morrisey as Hedwig and California native/Montreal resident, Noelle Hannibal as Yitzhak. Montreal Theatre Hub said this about Morrisey's performance, "The success of any production of 'Hedwig' frankly rests on the performance chops, stage presence, and emotional vulnerability of its eponymous character, and Morrisey rises to the occasion." Forget the Box said about Hannibal, "clad in the beard and shapeless clothing of a drag king, her portrayal conveys the depression, fear, and passive aggressiveness of someone in an abusive relationship. You feel it in every gesture, in every insult muttered under his breath, and in every passive reaction to Hedwig yanking the microphone from his hand when his powerful feminine voice breaks through hers."

This special production reunites the 2018 creative and production team which includes Verrucci, Baird, Sig Moser (Costume Design), Alexander Smith (Lighting Design) and Elisabeth Nyveen (Stage Manager) along with band members Stephen Menold (drums), Sebastian Balk-Forcione (drums) and Kevin Bourne (guitar).

Tickets are on sale NOW at http://hedwigmontreal.com/tickets.html or by calling 514-613-4597

In The Wings Promotions actively contributes to the Montreal theatre community by producing special theatrical events along with a masterclass series. We were the proud recipients of 6 BroadwayWorld Regional Theatre Awards, including Best Independent Theatre Company for the 2017-2018 season.





