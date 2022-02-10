Festival Accès Asie to Take Place in May

From May 5 to May 29 2022 , the 27th edition of Festival Accès Asie will celebrate a new year of Asian arts and cultures in Montreal, showcasing a festive programme during Canada' s Asian Heritage Month.

They are determined that the pandemic will not stop Festival Accès Asie from putting together a discovery-filled season, from dance to visual arts as well as music, theatre, and culinary arts, with activities for people of all ages, for you, your family and friends .

On Monday, April 4, Festival Accès Asie will unveil the entire program of its 27th edition. To kick off the festivities, an Opening Cocktail will be held on Thursday, May 5 at 5 p.m. at the Conseil des arts de Montreal. A red carpet, appetizers, cocktails, music, and artistic performances are all on the menu! This joyful evening will be hosted by the talented actress Chloé Barshee, who will introduce you to a musical performance by Moe Clark and circus performance by Trinh Trà My.

Altogether, 19 events will take place from May 5 to May 29 2022 in various Montreal venues as well as online.

And to give you a taste before the reveal on April 4, here is a preview of some scheduled events :

Visual Arts Component: Two Exhibitions to Discover

They invite you to explore two art exhibitions throughout the month of May. First, Fertile Land invites you to explore the theme of cultural (up)rooting through a botanical, poetic, and delicate fantasy, organized by the online art gallery ArtAsiam and hosted by the Maison de la culture Côte-des-Neiges.

- Fertile Land | Wednesday May 11 to Sunday June 12 2022 | Maison de la culture Côte-des-Neiges (Free)

As well, Asian Horror & Cynicism, at the Maison de la culture Janine-Sutto, invites the public to an alternative, dark, and macabre universe presented by three young artists.

- Asian Horror & Cynicism | May 7 to June 5 2022 | Maison de la culture Janine-Sutto (Free)

Youth Component: Origami Workshop

Festival Accès Asie invites you to take part in this online Origami Workshop designed to offer some family fun from the comfort of your home. Japanese artists Yuki Isami and Little Rastin will guide you in creating your own paper sculptures.

- Origami Workshop | May 5 to May 29 2022 | Online (Free)

Music Component: Classical and Traditional Music

In a collaboration with Le Vivier, Pendulum in the Mirror invites you to (re)discover classical pieces by pioneering composers from Canada and Japan, showcasing a variety of tones and colors of instruments presented by the Ventapane duo (Martin Karlicek on the piano and Mana Shiraishi on the violin), along with mezzo-soprano Marie-Annick Béliveau.

- Pendulum in the Mirror |Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. | Jeunesses Musicales du Canada ($20)

New Media Component: An immersive experience

Water and Dreams is a meditative and participatory surround sound project by Lina Choi. It aims to deliver immersive sound with introspective audio and visual experiences that involve listening and reflecting. During her production stay at OBORO, Choi will experiment in rendering her stereo sound work immersive.

- Water and Dreams | Saturday, May 14 at 2 p.m. | OBORO (Free)

Culinary & Cultural Mediation Component: Mongolian Cuisine

Delight your taste buds! Festival Accès Asie presents a culinary and cultural mediation through Mongolian cuisine. In this workshop, Zolzaya Bold, director of the Association Mongolia Canada, will reveal Mongolian culture through its special cuisine and culinary delights.

- Delight your taste buds!: Mongolian Cuisine | Sunday May 15 at 2 p.m. | Om Restaurant ($20)

Theater Component: A Discovery for the Whole Family

The Festival is pleased to offer another fun family activity. We invite you to discover Le sentier des rêves, a play produced by Théâtre Motus, which tells the story of Ashini, a young Innu boy who meets a Japanese girl called Ikari

- Le sentier des rêves | Saturday May 21 starting at 8 a.m. (available for 24 hours) | Online (Free)

Dance Component: Contemporary Dance in the Spotlight

Come and discover the solo dance performance, Od-Sor, by dancer Misheel Ganbold, followed by the dance duo Naishi Wang and Claudia Chan Tak in their piece, Double Tigers. While these dancers have their own histories and perspectives, they share the same desire to confront through dance the imprint of the Chinese body in their movements.

- Od-Sor & Double Tigers | Thursday May 26 at 7:30 p.m. | Conservatoire d'art dramatique ($20)

National Component: Celebrate Asian Heritage

For a second consecutive year, Festival Accès Asie is partnering with organizations from Vancouver, Winnipeg, and Edmonton for the On the Move: National Asian Heritage Celebration program. This unique program is designed to offer a national showcase to an Asian-Canadian artist from each city and, importantly, strengthen solidarity and unity between Asian art organizations and Asian artists across the country.

- On the Move: National Asian Heritage Celebration | Saturday May 28 at 8 p.m. (EST) | Online (Free)

Program and tickets for the 27th edition, available on April 4 2022 on their website

accesasie.com