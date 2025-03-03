Disney's FROZEN in Concert Will Be Performed by the FILMharmonique Orchestra

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney's Frozen in Concert will be presented on March 23, 2025, at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier. The FILMharmonique Orchestra and Chœur des Mélomanes, under the baton of Maestro Francis Choinière, will perform the musical score of the beloved Disney classic live-to-film.

This immersive production follows the captivating adventures of Elsa and Anna through a breathtaking musical journey, where magic and emotion take center stage. Cherished songs from the original Disney film, including “Let It Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”, will be performed in perfect synchronization to the film projection in its original English version with French subtitles.

For this special occasion, the FILMharmonique Orchestra and the Chœur des Mélomanes will be joined by Ilanna Starr as Elsa, Elena Howard-Scott as Anna, and Sam Champagne, who will take on the roles of Olaf, Hans, and Kristoff.

Acclaimed worldwide, Disney's Frozen enchanted a generation, with stunning animation, characters, and music, winning the Academy Award for Best Original Score, while the iconic Let it Go won for Best Original Song.

Above a full symphony orchestra, the magical world of Arendelle comes to life like never before, immersing audiences of all ages in an epic musical adventure! A winter-inspired musical outing, perfect for the whole family!

