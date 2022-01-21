Crowe Theatre Cancels BENGAL TIGER AT THE BAGHDAD ZOO

Today, Sherrie Johnson, Crow's Theatre Executive Director, announced the cancellation of Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, originally scheduled for January 11 to 30, 2022.

"Returning to Modified Stage Two of the provincial government's Roadmap to Reopen interrupted our planned run of the show. Today's announcement from the provincial government will keep our theatre closed until January 31. We had great hope for Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, but the pervasiveness of the Omicron variant has made it difficult to move forward, also precluding us from producing a digital version of the show."

Crow's Theatre Artistic Director Chris Abraham added, emphatically, "We want to thank the cast, creative team, and crew for their unwavering commitment to this show and for the magic they brought to the rehearsal hall every day. We share your disappointment."

All subscribers and ticket holders will be contacted directly by the box offie via email.

Crow's Theatre will continue to monitor government policy and public health authorities to ensure best practices and the safest experience possible when audiences are welcomed back to Streetcar Crowsnest.

The ARC production of Gloria, co-presented by Crow's Theatre, will be performed as planned, March 1 to 20, 2022. Any updates to the workshop presentation of Fifteen Dogs will be announced shortly.