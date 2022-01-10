Centaur Theatre Announces Postponement of Winter Programming

With the realities of the Omicron variant closing theatrical venues throughout Quebec, Centaur Theatre has postponed all programming planned for January 2022. This includes the Wildside Festival shows Hush and Deer Blood and the English-language premiere of Kisses Deep by Michel Marc Bouchard and translated by Linda Gaboriau. The situation is very fluid but the theatre hopes to be able to announce new dates in the future. In the meantime, the box office will be reaching out to all current ticket holders to offer credits or refunds.

"The health and safety of our audience, artists and staff are our primary concern at this time and will inform all our decisions about when to reopen our doors. This is not the way we had hoped to begin 2022 but here we are. We are all looking forward to the end of the pandemic, and until then we will continue to adapt as best we can."



- Eda Holmes, Artistic and Executive Director, Centaur Theatre

On a more positive note, Centaur will offer the first online Saturday Salon as part of the Artistic Diversity Discussion @ Centaur, which is generously sponsored by Canada Life. It is a conversation with the artists behind the creation of Talking Treaties: Tiohtià: ke - the inaugural theatre project launching Centaur's Indigenous Artist Residency supported by the Conseil des arts de Montréal. Join Eda Holmes in conversation with the entire team, all of whom come from Kahnawake: multi-disciplinary artist Ange Loft; choreographer and recipient of the 2021 Prix de la danse de Montréal, Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo; and artist and activist Iehente Foote.

Join them live on Facebook or YouTube

Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2PM.