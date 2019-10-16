Centaur Theatre Announces 15th Annual Fundraising Gala: Party In Paradise

Artistic and Executive Director Eda Holmes and Centaur Theatre's Board of Directors host Party in Paradise, the theatre's 2019 annual Gala, and a celebration like none other. Those in attendance can expect an enchanting night of celebrity-led live and silent auctions, an indulgent cocktail dînatoire and gifts. The entertainment will be immersive and ongoing, with live tango and accompanying music, and theatrical happenings in various locations throughout the theatre. Is temptation always a bad thing...? Find out on November 5 at Centaur Theatre. Slip into your cocktail attire and take a bite of the apple.



This year's glorious fundraising event, Party in Paradise, features themed areas Heaven, the Garden of Eden, and the Underworld; tying in to Centaur's anchoring show of the season-an edgy and modern retelling of Paradise Lost. Designer extraordinaire Roberto Menegati returns to transform the glorious Old Montreal building as attendees come together to support Montreal's award-winning English-language theatre. This year's lush décor will be a paradise made from eco-friendly materials. Recyclable paper and natural jute will form an abstract mosaic lattice overflowing with vibrant tropical cut-outs, creating a layered and textured wall of resplendent flora. The gateway to nirvana will be filled with white butterflies overhead, offering a divine passage to the main party space. Floating in the clouds, the stage will feel suspended by wings and an ethereal glow will envelop the entire theatre in a dreamy haze.



This year's Gala guests will enjoy gourmet decadence crafted by the chefs of LìOLà and Brasserie 701, and revel in sinful cocktails in an underworld speakeasy. Dinner highlights are Quebec lamb chops, lobster ravioli with cream and saffron sauce, and quinoa gnocchi with pesto. Fun-seekers will exult in new theatricality-after the huge success of last year's Ghost Walk that led people around the theatre, this year's event guides partygoers through an immersive dance piece created specifically for the evening. Moving and grooving, things continue into the transformed smaller theatre, complete with giant disco ball.



Holmes explains her vision for the 15th annual fundraising Gala, "I want to give our guests the chance to explore our historic building in a whole new way, so we have moved the party to the storied main stage at Centaur Theatre. Continuing our Paradise Lost theme we will also turn our smaller theatre into a heavenly dance hall and will offer a travelling performance inspired by the notion of 'temptation'. The 51st season at Centaur is filled with great stories well told and this Party in Paradise is the perfect opportunity to come down and celebrate with us right on stage."



The ever-popular and exciting live auction, hosted by CJAD's Aaron Rand, will return, featuring auction items from private dinners to cruises. CTV Montreal's Lori Graham will be back at the helm of the famous Treasure Chest, this year inspired by the tree of knowledge and the fruit of temptation, with a cornucopia of prizes including decadent restaurants and unique experiences. No one is left behind-every lucky devil goes home with a bounty of offerings including two Centaur Theatre tickets, gift cards for Burgundy Lion's new hip venture Wolf & Workman, gourmet Italian restaurant LìOLà, and Vieux-Port Steakhouse's famously decadent buffet brunch; rides on La Grande Roue de Montréal, Old Port's observation wheel; and other earthly delights.



While abandoning themselves to a delicious cocktail dînatoire on the iconic Centaur stage, paired with select wines from the SAQ, guests are free to explore the building, from the speakeasy to the dance hall, watch an immersive dance piece inspired by Adam and Eve's temptation, or take in the stunning silent auction items and enjoy the Treasure Chest draws, with an excellent chance of winning gift certificates from local restaurants and shops, before reassembling for the evening's anticipated live auction. Notable big-ticket items include: two plane tickets to anywhere in the world from Air Canada; a 10-night British Isles Cruise for two with Cruise & Maritime Voyages; prestige hockey tickets behind the Canadiens bench; luxury train travel across Canada with VIA Rail; a private whisky tasting for 8 people in Burgundy Lion's new Scotch Room; virtual piano lessons from Gregory Charles; paintings by Eileen Miller; and a private dinner for 8 with an opera performance by Davide Bazzali from CuisineOpera. The celestial list continues with countless gift certificates, weekend getaways, theatre tickets, trendy restaurants, tickets for local attractions including Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, and so much more. Information about astounding items for auction can be found here.



Funds raised at the Party in Paradise Gala will allow the theatre to employ hundreds of local, national and international theatre artists; putting great theatre on their stages. Since 1969 Centaur Theatre has been telling stories that inspire and open hearts. At home in Canada's first stock exchange, Centaur presents a 5-play season as well as a number of community and educational programs. Much of Centaur's outreach is aimed at making theatre available to those who might not otherwise be in a position to access the arts. Party in Paradise will be an unforgettable night devoted to applauding the magic that is theatre and supporting the future.



Party in Paradise a-? Tues. November 5, 6pm a-? Centaur Theatre a-? 453 St. François-Xavier, Montreal



TICKETS

Friends: $325/ticket

À Deux: $1,000/two tickets- includes special recognition in the Party in Paradise program

Patrons: $5,000/eight tickets- includes a subscription for two to Centaur Theatre's 51st season, and a listing in the Party in Paradise program, on Centaur Theatre's website, and on the donor board

Ruby donors: $10,000/ten tickets- includes all benefits for Patrons, plus verbal acknowledgement and signage at the event, an ad in the evening program and logo on Centaur Theatre's website



To purchase tickets to Centaur Theatre's Party in Paradise please contact Jennifer Bisson at 514-288-1229, ext. 240 or at development@centaurtheatre.com

Tickets can also be purchased on line at centaurtheatre.com/support/events/



All purchases and donations will be issued a receipt for tax purposes for the maximum allowable amount.





