Wild West Wednesdays Announced At Ellen Theatre

Wild West Wednesdays make a blazing return to The Ellen Theatre this summer, with an action-packed series of frontier flicks. Every Wednesday enjoy gritty and suspenseful tales of the ol' west with some of your favorite heroes on the big screen, including Clint Eastwood, Henry Fonda, and Glenn Ford. Here's a bonus - Western Café is sponsoring these cowboy classics; next time you're in for a meal, show 'em your ticket stub and get a free beverage with your meal.

The summer line-up continues August 7 with the 1957 classic 3:10 to Yuma, starring Glenn Ford and Van Heflin. Other films in the series include the 2007 Brad Pitt film The Assassination of Jesse James by Coward Robert Ford; and The Tin Star, starring Henry Fonda and Anthony Perkins. Wild West Wednesdays come to a close on August 28 with Clint Eastwood in 1985's Pale Rider, the highest grossing box office western of the 1980s.

Reserved seats to all of these great movies are only $6.00 and can be purchased online at theellentheatre.com, or by calling The Ellen box office at 585-5885, or at the theatre, located at 17 West Main Street in downtown Bozeman. Beer, wine and refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in the lobby starting at 6 PM, with each movie screening at 7 PM.

The Wild West Wednesday Round-up:

August 7-3:10 TO YUMA (1957) Glenn Ford, Van Heflin

August 14-THE ASSASSINATION OF Jesse James by the COWARD ROBERT FORD (2007) Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck

August 21-THE TIN STAR (1957) Henry Fonda, Anthony Perkins

August 28-PALE RIDER (1985) Clint Eastwood, Sydney Penny

THE ELLEN THEATRE

17 West Main Street - Historic Downtown Bozeman

theellentheatre.com - Box Office 406.585.5885





