Ucross Welcomes Two New Staff Members

Ucross will welcome two new employees to its full-time staff, Randy Rosalez and Caitlin Addlesperger.

Rosalez joins the Ucross team as the business manager, bringing with him more than 30 years of accounting experience. Rosalez grew up in the Sheridan area before attending the University of Wyoming in Laramie, where he obtained an accounting degree. Early in his career, he moved to Casper, where he became a Certified Public Accountant and specialized in nonprofit and government auditing, as well as tax accounting. For the last 20 years, he has worked as a private controller, largely for energy companies in Casper and Denver.

"I am excited to return to my roots, both living near the Bighorn Mountains and working in the nonprofit sector," Rosalez said. "And I am equally humbled and happy to now be part of the Ucross family."

Addlesperger joins Ucross as the communications and special events manager. She grew up in Sheridan and attended Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, where she obtained a degree in modern languages and literature. Over the next decade, she worked in marketing for Umbra Institute, an American school in Perugia, Italy; the national headquarters of Eataly USA in New York City; and, most recently, The Sheridan Press, where she was director of special projects. Addlesperger serves on the boards of the WYO Theater and the Civic Theatre Guild, is a member of AAUW, and teaches the occasional Italian cooking class at Verdello. She lives in Sheridan with her husband and three-month-old daughter.

"I have always admired Ucross and its mission to provide artists with uninterrupted time in the place I love most-Wyoming," Addlesperger said. "Ucross's contribution to arts and culture are invaluable, as are the effects that the organization has had on our own local community through world-class programs and events. Now, I am thrilled to help spread the word about the artist residency program and its impact."

"We are very pleased to have these two talented professionals join our team," said Sharon Dynak, Ucross's president and executive director. "Ucross has grown so much over the years, in many exciting ways. We're fortunate that Caitlin and Randy are bringing their expertise and enthusiasm to our vibrant organization. I especially like that they both have roots in Wyoming along with national and international experience."

Ucross fosters the creative spirit of deeply Committed Artists and groups by providing uninterrupted time, studio space, and living accommodations while serving as a responsible steward of its spectacular 20,000-acre working cattle ranch, located in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains. Since its first residencies in 1983, more than 2,500 artists have received the gift of time and space at Ucross. Residencies are awarded to 100 artists each year. Ten artists are in residence at one time, typically a mix of four visual artists, four writers, and two composers.

Ucross has provided residencies to such distinguished fellows as Annie Proulx, Terry Tempest Williams, Elizabeth Gilbert, Ann Patchett, Ricky Ian Gordon, Bill Morrison, Theaster Gates, Anthony Hernandez, and Tayari Jones. Recent National Book Award winners Susan Choi, Sigrid Nunez, and Sarah M. Broom have been residents, as have Academy Award and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul; Emmy Award winner Billy Porter; recent Pulitzer Prize winners Michael R. Jackson, Colson Whitehead, and Tania León; and current United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo.

For further information, visit ucross.org.