Missoula Children’s Theatre to Present ANNIE This December

The Missoula Children’s Theatre will present the musical Annie as part of its Community Series, running December 4 through 21. The production brings to life the Depression-era story of an optimistic orphan whose journey from hardship to hope has captivated audiences for nearly a century.

Directed by Abigail Gilbert, the show features a large ensemble that includes 14 young performers, 22 adult actors, and two golden retrievers, Tuffy and Boomkin, who will alternate in the role of Sandy. Both dogs are certified therapy animals who typically visit hospitals and schools.

Gilbert, who previously directed MCT’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, said this year’s production emphasizes community and resilience. “With seven family units sharing this journey and nineteen debut performers lighting up the stage, our production of Annie truly captures the optimism and resilience that define both the story and our community,” she noted.

The director added that the production’s message of hope feels especially timely. “We’re reminded that even in the darkest of times, hope can bloom, and this cast truly embodies that spirit.”

As part of the theater’s holiday programming, MCT will also host Crafts, Cookies, and Cheer on December 6, a morning event featuring activities for children during the annual Holiday on Higgins celebration.

Performances take place at the Missoula Children’s Theatre, with a special Premiere Night on December 4. Tickets are available at MCTinc.org, by phone at (406) 728-7529, or in person Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

