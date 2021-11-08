Ucross Now Accepting Applications For Fall 2022

Ucross, a prestigious artist residency program in northern Wyoming, is now accepting applications for general studio residencies and dedicated Native American fellowships in Fall 2022. Selected Fellows will enjoy uninterrupted time and space on the nonprofit's historic 20,000-acre ranch. All applications are due March 1, 2022.

Ucross's general studio residencies are open to visual artists, writers, composers, choreographers, interdisciplinary artists, and performance artists, as well as collaborative teams. Emerging artists, mid-career artists, and established artists are all encouraged to apply. Applications are reviewed by a rotating panel of professionals in the arts and humanities. The quality of the applicant's work is given primary consideration. Ucross provides each artist with a private studio, living accommodations, meals prepared by a professional chef, a $1,000 stipend, and more.

The Ucross Fellowships for Native American Visual Artists and Writers represent an expansion of the organization's commitment to supporting contemporary Native American art and voices. Native American Fellows receive the same residency benefits as general Ucross Fellows, as well as a $2,000 stipend, a waived application fee, and opportunities to present their work publicly.

"We look forward to receiving applications from dedicated artists spanning all creative disciplines," said Ucross President Sharon Dynak. "We recognize that the gift of uninterrupted time and space for concentrated work is becoming increasingly important to contemporary artists."

Ucross residencies, which range from two to six weeks, are awarded to 100 artists each year. Ten artists are in residence at one time, typically a mix of four visual artists, four writers and two composers.

Since Ucross's first residencies were awarded in 1983, more than 2,500 artists have participated in the program. Distinguished Ucross Fellows include Annie Proulx, Terry Tempest Williams, Elizabeth Gilbert, Ann Patchett, Ricky Ian Gordon, Bill Morrison, Theaster Gates, Anthony Hernandez and Tayari Jones. Recent National Book Award winners Susan Choi, Sigrid Nunez and Sarah M. Broom have been residents, as have Academy Award and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Emmy Award winner Billy Porter, recent Pulitzer Prize winners Michael R. Jackson and Colson Whitehead, and current United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo.

Artists may learn more and apply at ucross.org.