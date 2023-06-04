UNTAPPED HOMEBREW FESTIVAL to Kick off Rodeo Week

The festival will take place Saturday, July 8, noon to 4pm.

WYO Theater, Bighorn Homebrew Club, and Powder River Heating and Air Conditioning will present the Fifth Annual Untapped Homebrew Festival Saturday, July 8, noon to 4pm.  Stroll over to Brundage between Main and Brooks Street and enjoy this unique brew fest featuring the finest homebrewed beer from Sheridan and across the state of Wyoming.  

Opening with the Big Horn Alphorns the festivities will feature great music including au fer rouge, We're Here for the Beer Polka Band and Mark Paninos along with the perfect beer accompaniment, pizza from PeteZa and burritos and kolaches from Glazed & Confused!.  Attendees can vote for their favorite beer with the winner of the “Denny Gresham People's Choice Award” receiving $250 cash and major bragging rights.  The winner of “Best in Show” as voted on by Luminous Brewhouse judges will have the opportunity for their beer to be brewed and offered at Luminous along with their own $250 cash prize.

Tickets are on sale now and available at the WYO Theater box office or online at Click Here.  Get yours today!

The Untapped Homebrew Festival is presented by Powder River Heating and Air Conditioning and sponsored by Sheridan Media, Luminous Brewhouse, PO News & Flagstaff Café and Glazed & Confused.

ABOUT THE WYO THEATER

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is a live performing arts venue in the heart of downtown Sheridan dedicated to inspiring, educating and entertaining. 




