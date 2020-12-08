The WYO Offers Video On Demand for Local Christmas Event

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center presents A Wonder-Filled (Digital) WYO Christmas this December. Featuring Sheridan's talented locals, A Wonder-Filled (Digital) WYO Christmas is a variety-style holiday extravaganza of peace, joy, love, and humor and will be available to rent from wyotheater.com December 18 - 28, 2020.

Filmed primarily from the WYO stage, the video captures the close community spirit the WYO is known for and stars local artists performing (virtually) for friends and family near and far making this event the perfect background for any holiday celebration!

"We are thrilled to be able to offer a community holiday event this season," says Executive Director Erin Butler. "Everything and everyone feel so far away right now, we hope this can bring people together, even in a small way."

Sponsored by the WYO Theater's Major Season Sponsors and Frontier Asset Management with additional support from Pilch & Reed, CPA's and Zowada Recycling & Steel patrons can purchase tickets at wyotheater.com to rent the performance for a 48 hour period December 18 through December 28, 2020.