ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Comes to WYO Theater This Month

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center and Trident Theatre offer a Halloween treat with "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" October 30 at 9pm.

The cult classic horror/musical/B-film will be presented with a cast of local actors performing along with the film. Costumes are encouraged and specialty cocktail, "Stormy Hallows Eve" will be available for purchase. The so called "science-fiction double feature" will play a limited one-day only run during the spookiest time of the year.

Aaron Odom, Artistic Director of Trident Theatre says, "It's been such a great time collaborating with the WYO on this project. Since this has been an annual event in Sheridan for several years, it's exciting that Trident gets to perform this onstage after such a long period of stage inactivity. Besides that, it's just a fine time to let our hair down as a cast and audience. The experience is much more fun due to the audience participation. It's always a memorable night."

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is Rated R. Patrons can purchase tickets at wyotheater.com to attend the 9pm viewing where show-goers will be encouraged to wear masks.