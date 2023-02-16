Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Parsons Dance Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Less Than One Week

Parsons Dance is a contemporary American dance company, internationally renowned for its energized, athletic ensemble work.

Feb. 16, 2023  
Parsons Dance Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Less Than One Week

Parsons Dance comes to Alberta Bair Theater in just under one week! Join us on Wednesday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m. for this amazing contemporary dance company.

Parsons Dance is a contemporary American dance company, internationally renowned for its energized, athletic ensemble work. Founded in 1985 by Artistic Director David Parsons and Tony Award-winning lighting designer Howell Binkley, the company has toured to more than 445 cities, 30 countries, and 5 continents and has performed at such notable venues as The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Sydney Opera House, Maison de la Danse, Teatro La Fenice, and Teatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro.

The company performs works selected from the vast and varied repertory of more than 75 works created by David Parsons. In addition, established choreographers like Trey McIntyre and Monica Bill Barnes are invited to re-stage works from the American canon for its dancers. And, through its GenerationNOW Fellowship, the company offers commissions to young American choreographers whom Parsons mentors through the creative process.

Parsons Dance is committed to providing enriching experiences beyond its performances as it seeks to engage audiences of all ages through education and outreach programs; through post-show discussions, open rehearsals, studio showcases, video workshops, open company classes, summer workshops for pre-professional dancers; and in-school workshops for public school students. The company is especially proud of an initiative that it launched in 2016 - Autism-Friendly Programs, featuring sensory-friendly workshops and relaxed performances for audiences of all abilities.

This performance is part of the First Interstate Bank Performing Arts Series. A special thanks to the sponsors of this performance: Sam & Judy McDonald and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets, $47, $37, $27 + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.




Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: TOGETHER AT LAST Comes To Alberta Bair Theater This Photo
Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: TOGETHER AT LAST Comes To Alberta Bair Theater This Week
Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss take the Alberta Bair Theater stage together in just under one week on Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m.
The Missoula Community Theatre Presents THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Next Month Photo
The Missoula Community Theatre Presents THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Next Month
The Missoula Community Theatre presents The Bridges of Madison County, March 9-19, 2023 at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Based on the 1992 novel by Robert James Waller and brought to the stage by the Tony Award Winning Duo of Marsha Norman (book) and Jason Robert Brown (music score and orchestrations), this musical will both inspire and pull at the heartstrings of anyone who has ever wondered “what if?” 
THE GREAT DUBOIS Comes to The WYO Next Month Photo
THE GREAT DUBOIS Comes to The WYO Next Month
The WYO welcomes The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety to the stage Tuesday March 7 at 6:30pm for a fast-paced, high-energy circus show for all ages! Showcasing incredible feats of juggling, hula hoops, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion, magic and audience interaction wrapped up in a blanket of comedy - this is the most unique 2-person circus show you will ever see!
Missoula Childrens Theatre Adds Performance of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, JR. Photo
Missoula Children's Theatre Adds Performance of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, JR.
Don’t miss the opportunity to “Bend and Snap” at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts!  Due to popular demand, the Missoula Children’s Theatre is adding an extra performance of Legally Blonde The Musical, Jr. this Friday, February 10th at 5PM.  

More Hot Stories For You


Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: TOGETHER AT LAST Comes To Alberta Bair Theater This WeekKathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: TOGETHER AT LAST Comes To Alberta Bair Theater This Week
February 13, 2023

Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss take the Alberta Bair Theater stage together in just under one week on Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m.
The Missoula Community Theatre Presents THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Next MonthThe Missoula Community Theatre Presents THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Next Month
February 10, 2023

The Missoula Community Theatre presents The Bridges of Madison County, March 9-19, 2023 at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Based on the 1992 novel by Robert James Waller and brought to the stage by the Tony Award Winning Duo of Marsha Norman (book) and Jason Robert Brown (music score and orchestrations), this musical will both inspire and pull at the heartstrings of anyone who has ever wondered “what if?” 
THE GREAT DUBOIS Comes to The WYO Next MonthTHE GREAT DUBOIS Comes to The WYO Next Month
February 9, 2023

The WYO welcomes The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety to the stage Tuesday March 7 at 6:30pm for a fast-paced, high-energy circus show for all ages! Showcasing incredible feats of juggling, hula hoops, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion, magic and audience interaction wrapped up in a blanket of comedy - this is the most unique 2-person circus show you will ever see!
Missoula Children's Theatre Adds Performance of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, JR.Missoula Children's Theatre Adds Performance of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, JR.
February 9, 2023

Don’t miss the opportunity to “Bend and Snap” at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts!  Due to popular demand, the Missoula Children’s Theatre is adding an extra performance of Legally Blonde The Musical, Jr. this Friday, February 10th at 5PM.  
N'Kenge Joins Alpine Theatre Project's IN THE MOOD: an Evening of Big Band SwingN'Kenge Joins Alpine Theatre Project's IN THE MOOD: an Evening of Big Band Swing
February 7, 2023

Broadway and Opera star N'Kenge is in Whitefish rehearsing with Alpine Theatre Project on their first show of the year, In the Mood: an Evening of Big Band Swing. N'Kenge returns to Whitefish along with one of America's most electrifying tap dancers, DeWitt Fleming Jr, for a new version of last year's hit salute to nostalgic big band music.
share