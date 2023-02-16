Parsons Dance Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Less Than One Week

Parsons Dance comes to Alberta Bair Theater in just under one week! Join us on Wednesday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m. for this amazing contemporary dance company.

Parsons Dance is a contemporary American dance company, internationally renowned for its energized, athletic ensemble work. Founded in 1985 by Artistic Director David Parsons and Tony Award-winning lighting designer Howell Binkley, the company has toured to more than 445 cities, 30 countries, and 5 continents and has performed at such notable venues as The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Sydney Opera House, Maison de la Danse, Teatro La Fenice, and Teatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro.

The company performs works selected from the vast and varied repertory of more than 75 works created by David Parsons. In addition, established choreographers like Trey McIntyre and Monica Bill Barnes are invited to re-stage works from the American canon for its dancers. And, through its GenerationNOW Fellowship, the company offers commissions to young American choreographers whom Parsons mentors through the creative process.

Parsons Dance is committed to providing enriching experiences beyond its performances as it seeks to engage audiences of all ages through education and outreach programs; through post-show discussions, open rehearsals, studio showcases, video workshops, open company classes, summer workshops for pre-professional dancers; and in-school workshops for public school students. The company is especially proud of an initiative that it launched in 2016 - Autism-Friendly Programs, featuring sensory-friendly workshops and relaxed performances for audiences of all abilities.

This performance is part of the First Interstate Bank Performing Arts Series. A special thanks to the sponsors of this performance: Sam & Judy McDonald and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets, $47, $37, $27 + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.