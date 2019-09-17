October 2019 Events Announced At The Ellen Theatre

The Ellen Theatre presents ERIC FUNK - WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS. Featuring world-class composer Eric Funk, over 40 regional musicians perform some of The Beatles' greatest hits, including "Hey, Jude", "Let it Be", "Norwegian Wood", and many more. In celebration of The Ellen's 100th anniversary, all of the musicians are donating their time and talents for this fundraiser, with 100% of ticket sales going to the theatre. Eric Funk - With a Little Help from My Friends takes place Saturday, October 5 at 3 PM. Tickets are $44.50 for adults, and $37.50 for MSU students.

Sunday Family Movies continue at The Ellen Theatre with 101 DALMATIANS (1961), screening October 6 at 2 PM. This classic Disney adventure follows Dalmatian parents Pongo and Perdita as they set out to rescue their litter of puppies kidnapped by the wicked Cruella de Vil. Tickets are only $4 at the door.

The Ellen theatre presents WOMAN ON STAGE, MAN FROM AUDIENCE - a new comedy written by Emmy Award Winner John Ludin. During the middle of a performance of a one-woman show, an actress (Annabella Joy; Amy in Company, Gloria in Damn Yankees) has a chance encounter with a complete stranger in the audience. The stars align in this comedy of kismet proportions, which runs October 10 through 20. Evening performances are at 8 PM and matinees at 3 PM. All seats are $18.50.

To celebrate The Ellen's 100th anniversary, the theatre presents AN EVENING WITH

Rita Coolidge. A double Grammy Award winner, Ms. Coolidge graces the Ellen stage October 12 at 8 PM, sharing songs and stories from her fabulous career including a gold record James Bond theme and hits from her chart-topping albums. As a fundraiser for The Ellen's centennial, Ms. Coolidge will greet guests at a post-concert dessert and wine VIP reception. Tickets to attend both the concert and reception, priced at $60.00, will be limited to 40 patrons. All other seats are $41.50.

Singer-songwriter MARTIN SEXTON appears at The Ellen Theatre October 18 in a concert of various styles including pop, classic rock, and jazz. Sexton has collaborated with artists such as John Mayer and Peter Frampton, and his songs have been featured in many films and hit television series including Scrubs, Parenthood, and Showtime's Brotherhood. "The real thing, people, a star with potential to permanently affect the musical landscape and keep us entertained for years to come" -Billboard. Tickets are $33.25 and the concert is at 8 PM.

LADY AND THE TRAMP screens at The Ellen Theatre Sunday, October 27 at 2 PM. This 1955 romantic Disney classic features cherished tunes "Belle Notte" and Peggy Lee's rendition of "He's a Tramp". Tickets are only $4 at the door.

The Latin-American band CHE APALACHE takes The Ellen stage Tuesday, October 29. These powerhouse musicians bridge the gap between North and South America to create a vision of truly "American" music. Béla Fleck, 16-time Grammy Award winning banjoist, has said "this is a band to watch!" Tickets to Che Apalache are $21.50 and music kicks-off at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are available online at theellentheatre.org or may be purchased by calling The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show times.





Related Articles Shows View More Montana Stories

More Hot Stories For You