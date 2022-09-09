Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Caucasian Chalk Circle runs October 7 and 8 at The Ellen Theatre.

Sep. 09, 2022  

Nervous Theatre Remounts Their Acclaimed, Immersive Production Of THE CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE At The Ellen

Following sold-out runs this summer at Tinworks Art and Missoula's Westside Theater, the nomadic theatrical collective returns with their radically reimagined production of Bertolt Brecht's urgent political fable. A multitude of colorful characters are played by only four actors in this epic theatrical event.

In the outbreak of war, a mother abandons her son. Grusha, a kitchen maid, rescues the child and embarks on a perilous journey. "Terrible is the temptation to be good..."

​Brecht's intensely political and deeply human story exposes the destructive power of ownership, as well as the arbitrary nature of justice. The play asks, "how do we decide who is best fit to care for our community?"

Director Connor Berkompas says of the production, "Nervous Theatre is thrilled to be bringing this beautiful story back to Bozeman. Our staging will bring audiences at The Ellen directly into the conversation, moving them throughout the space as they go on this journey with Grusha."

"You'll never see Brecht done like this anywhere else," says Danielle N. Sather, who plays Grusha. "Creating Nervous Theatre's adaptation has been collaborative, intentionally spontaneous, and includes lots of cardio."

The Caucasian Chalk Circle is directed by Berkompas and created in collaboration with the company, which includes Danielle N. Sather, Isabel Shaida, Gabriel Taurman and Sympathie the Clown.

Nervous Theatre is a nomadic theatrical collective currently based in Bozeman, Montana. The group recently premiered Strange Mating Calls, an experiential performance presented at the Tinworks Art 2021 exhibition. Previous works include the theatre/film hybrid MOMMY'S DEAD AND THEY BURIED HER IN MOSCOW (a riff on Three Sisters) and a touring production of The Maids. More information can be found at nervoustheatre.com

The Caucasian Chalk Circle runs October 7 and 8 at The Ellen Theatre. Performances start at 7:30pm. Doors open at 6:30pm. Please note: Throughout the performance, patrons will be asked to move to and from different seating configurations. Nervous Theatre aims to make this immersive event as accessible as possible. Please reach out to ellenboxstaff@gmail.com with any concerns regarding mobility. There will be no late seating due to the immersive nature of the staging. Run time: 2 hours. Tickets are $22.25 and can be purchased through The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885


Regional Awards


