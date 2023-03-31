Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NOW AND THEN Comes to Billings Studio Theatre Beginning This Weekend

Performances run March 31- April 16, 2023.

Mar. 31, 2023  
Now And Then comes to Billings Studio Theatre March 31- April 16, 2023.

Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn't take it?

As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with Abby, the young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices...and the reason he gives them is completely unbelievable.

But when a very displeased second stranger arrives, the unbelievable begins to look like it just might be true. Now and Then is a heartfelt romantic comedy about the costs of the choices we make and the people who make them with us.




Missoula Community Theatre Cancels Final Performances of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Due Photo
Missoula Community Theatre Cancels Final Performances of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Due to Illness
The Missoula Community Theatre made the extremely difficult decision to cancel the final performances of The Bridges of Madison County this weekend (March 17-19), due to illness within in the company.  This decision was heart-wrenching, but MCT is committed to the safety of everyone involved.
Missoula Community Theatre Cancels Performances Of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, Mar Photo
Missoula Community Theatre Cancels Performances Of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, March 17-19
The Missoula Community Theatre has made the extremely difficult decision to cancel the  final performances of The Bridges of Madison County this weekend (March 17-19), due to illness within in  the company. This decision is heart-wrenching, but MCT is committed to the safety of everyone involved. 
SIP N SHOP Event Announces as Fundraiser For MCT Photo
SIP N' SHOP Event Announces as Fundraiser For MCT
 If you love spring, sipping, shopping and supporting a worthy organization, then Sip n’ Shop for MCT is where you want to be on Thursday, March 30th from 6-8PM.
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage Return to the WYO Photo
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage Return to the WYO
The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sheridan, to present the “Queen of Bluegrass,” Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the WYO Theater Friday April 21 at 7pm. This performance marks the fourth time Rhonda and her band has performed in Sheridan – most recently in 2017 to a sold-out crowd!

