MCT to Present YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN In December

MCT announces the next production in the 2021-2022 à la carte season, just in time for the holidays, with a timeless story of a boy and his dog, set to charming and lively music. You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown is a family-friendly show which DC Metro Theatre Arts claims "comforts your nostalgic inner child while welcoming the newer generations with open arms."

Perfectly timed for the holiday season, this show will run December 9*-12 and 16-19 at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets for recent Season Subscribers are on sale NOW and available to the general public on Monday, November 15th! As a friendly reminder, masks are required to be worn by all attendees ages 2 and older during visits to the MCT Center for the Performing Arts.

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown is such an iconic story that it almost needs no description-but all the familiar and beloved characters will be brought to life on stage, ready to bring smiles to faces of every generation, and even melt a few hearts. Songs such as Snoopy's enthusiastic "Suppertime", a full-cast rendition of Schroeder's favorite composer's birthday "Beethoven Day" and Linus' ode to his beloved possession, "My Blanket and Me" are among the many numbers sure to wrap the audience in a warm, musical blanket, under the guidance of Arielle Nachtigal, the show's Music Director.

Joseph Martinez, the show's Director, says "Charlie Brown is synonymous with holidays, so it only seems right that we celebrate this holiday season with something for the entire family. Even though we think of these characters as children, Charlie Brown has taught us all some valuable lessons, such as perseverance, determination, and the importance of hope."

This full-length production features six adult actors in the roles brought to life by Clark Gesner, who wrote the book, music and lyrics for the original 1967 version and subsequent revival, which won several Tony Awards and nominations, a Grammy nomination and other honors while also winning the hearts of children and adults of all ages. Gesner noted that "None of the cast is actually six years old. And they don't really look like Charles Schulz' "Peanuts" cartoon characters. But this doesn't seem to make that much difference once we are into the play, because what they are saying to each other is with the openness of that early childhood time, and the obvious fact is that they are all really quite fond of each other."