MCT Announces Fall Children's Events

The shorter days of fall mean more opportunities for young stars to shine brightly with the Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT). With exciting productions and classes, MCT is where your children of all skill levels can explore their budding passion for theatre.

September kicks off with classes for Hansel and Gretel Sept. 10-Oct. 4. These Tues/Thur classes, open to grades K-12, will culminate into performances Fri, Oct. 4. All registered children will receive a role in the show. The afterschool classes are rehearsals for Hansel and Gretel.

Rising Stars is specially crafted for grades K-2. Meeting Tues/Thur, Nov. 5-21, Rising Stars allows young performers to gain skills and confidence in a nurturing, fun atmosphere. Rising Stars will present an informal, non-ticketed performance on Thur, Nov. 21.

MCT's innovative Play in a Day program is a day camp that occurs on most Missoula County Public Schools "no school days." Within the course of one day, the K-8 performers will rehearse a small musical, which they then perform at 5:30PM. "I'm not Scared" (Oct. 17), "Monst-querade Ball" (Oct. 18), and "Dinosaurs" (Nov. 15) are this autumn's Play in a Day performance themes.

Theatre Skills classes are for young performers ready for more in-depth work. Theatre Skills Classes will meet Sat mornings for six weeks, 10AM-12PM, Oct. 12-Nov. 16. Open to K-12, but divided into K-2, 3-6, and 7-12 classes, the fall session will focus on developing acting skills. Theatre Skills Classes will also be offered in Apr-May of 2020.

The falling temperatures of December will bring the magic of Disney's Frozen Jr.! These classes, open to grades 7-12, run Dec. 3-Feb. 8, with performances Feb. 6-8, 2020.

Registration, tickets, and more information are available at MCTinc.org.





