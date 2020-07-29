Lincoln Theater in Cheyenne Will Host its Debut Show, a Performance From Jalan Crossland

The Lincoln Theater in Cheyenne, Wyoming will be hosting its debut show in August.

"After two years of planning and lots of hard work, we are beyond excited to announce our debut shows!" Organizers said. "The space is truly amazing with a state of the art sound and light system, and there isn't a bad seat in the house!"

The first concert in the remodeled Lincoln Theater will be a performance from Wyoming's own Jalan Crossland. He will perform Friday, August 14, and Saturday, August 15. He will be joined by Adam Gruel, frontman from the band Horseshoes & Hand Grenades on Friday, and Country Skillet on Saturday.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 31 at 10 AM. You can buy tickets at TheLincolnCheyenne.com.

