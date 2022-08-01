Enjoy A Night of One-Acts with WYO PLAY's Young Theatre Makers

WYO PLAY's resident Young Theatre Makers Ensemble will present a night of one-act plays. The Ensemble will perform BRIAN THE COMET and THE INEXPLICABLE CHAOS FACTOR OF MIA GREGORY, two one-act plays by Emily Hageman. Both plays are being produced by special arrangement with Stage Partners (www.yourstagepartners.com).

BRIAN THE COMET follows a young girl named Jude. Jude's mom is an astronaut, 254 miles away on the International Space Station. So when her father is diagnosed with lung cancer, Jude is the only one who can take care of him. In the hospital, she meets a boy named Brian who suffers from aneurysms and together, they learn about what they fear, what they know, what they believe, and what they hope for.

THE INEXPLICABLE CHAOS FACTOR OF MIA GREGORY is an exceptionally long title for a short play all about Liv and Mia. Liv is one of the most brilliant teenage mathematicians in the country, but she does not understand her best (and only) friend Mia. Like, at all. And now, she's doing this stupid play to try to figure it out. An incredibly moving and empowering story about the chaos we create, and the order we can find in it.

These two plays are presented by the ten members of the Young Theatre Makers Ensemble. These one-act plays touch on themes of uncertainty, fear, mortality, friendship, and ultimately - hope. The Ensemble members carry the plays across with light and humor, but ultimately the performances pack an emotional punch. You don't want to miss this unique theatrical experience! Recommended age for audiences is 12 years and up.

These plays deal with characters coping with serious issues. In one play, a character loses a loved one to suicide and makes a suicide attempt. Because of this, the Ensemble is using this production as an opportunity to partner with community members and organizations to raise awareness around local mental health resources. The chance to represent these stories allows people to come together and move from fear toward hope.

Young Theatre Makers Ensemble will perform these two one-act plays August 11th & 12th at 7:00 p.m. and August 13th at 4:00 p.m. There will be a talk back available with the cast and representatives from local resource centers following the August 12th performance. Tickets can be purchased online at wyotheater.com or in-person at the WYO Theater box office.