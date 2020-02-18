DARK WATERS to Screen at The Ellen Theatre
DARK WATERS screens at The Ellen Theatre on Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 PM. The New York Times calls the film "exceedingly well-executed".
Inspired by a shocking true story, a tenacious attorney (Mark Ruffalo) uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world's largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything - his future, his family, and his own life - to expose the truth.
Tickets to Dark Waters are $7.50 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling the Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.