BACK TO THE FUTURE to Screen At The Ellen Theatre

The 1985 sci-fi classic BACK TO THE FUTURE screens at The Ellen Theatre, Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 PM. Considered one of the most beloved movies of the '80s - the film follows Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), a 17-year-old high school student, accidentally sent back to 1955 in a time-traveling automobile invented by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd).

Trapped in the past, Marty inadvertently prevents his future parents' meeting-threatening his existence-and is forced to reconcile the pair and somehow get back to the future.

Reserved seating is only $8.00. Wine, beer, and other concessions are available in the lobby starting at 6:30 PM and may be brought into the theatre. Purchase tickets online at TheEllenTheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885.