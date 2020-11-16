ABT Gives Streaming Access To Darlene Love Holiday Concert December 5

Streaming on Saturday, December 5 at 9 pm.

Alberta Bair Theater offers exclusive access to Rock n Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love's "Love for the Holidays" concert recorded at Sony Hall in New York City and streaming on Saturday, December 5 at 9 pm. Alberta Bair Theater receives a portion of each ticket sold through its website albertabairtheater.org

"Darlene Love's thunderbolt voice is as embedded in the history of rock and roll as Eric Clapton's guitar or Bob Dylan's lyrics," says The New York Times.

Hundreds who attended her live performance at Alberta Bair Theater in December 2015 were on their feet, captivated by her magnetic stage presence and legendary voice that earned her a Grammy Award.

Indeed, her voice launched dozens of hits including "He's a Rebel," "(Today I Met) The Boy I'm Gonna Marry," "Marshmallow World," and her signature song "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." She'll perform these classics and more for a one-night-only holiday performance. It's a rockin' Christmas celebration you won't want to miss!

