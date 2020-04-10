Wisconsin Arts Groups Band Together to Create La Crosse Arts Online

La Crosse arts organizations have come together to create La Crosse Arts Online. Their website states:

La Crosse Arts Online is a strategic collaboration of La Crosse arts organizations bringing a wide variety of quality online art experiences to people in their homes during a time of quarantine and separation. By partnering in this endeavor, we are excited to offer more for our patrons and bring a needed sense of connectivity which is encouraging and nurturing in this time of social distancing. We encourage people to respond and comment about their various online experiences so we can further connect as a community through a positive and uplifting means.

Written by Dillon, Grant, Toni, Renee and Eva Marie from arts organizations in La Crosse, WI.

La Crosse Arts Online will feature content from the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra, the Pump House Regional Arts Center, the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center, the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, the La Crosse Community Theatre, the La Crosse Chamber Chorale, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Music Department, the La Crosse Youth Symphony Orchestras, the University of Wisconsin Choral Union, and the Driftless Urban Orchestra.

Content includes:

The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra's 30 Days of Symphonies starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 16.

The Weber Center will present its "Weekly Wednesday Walkthrough" series on Facebook.

The UWL Choral Union will share members' favorite recordings of choral/orchestra major works every Monday on its Facebook page.

The Driftless Urban Orchestra will share the chamber music that is helping members stay connected with each other - on social media channels its website.



The La Crosse Community Theatre will offer material every Friday on their Facebook page that will include a link to a related theater topic to offer fun and educational content.



Pump House will offer content every Thursday on its Facebook page and on Instagram featuring visual, performing, film and literary arts.

and more!

Click HERE for more information.





