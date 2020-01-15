Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical

Dylan Rugh - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions

Best Actor in a Play

Zach Schnitzer - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Yellow Tree Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Abi Lampert - ANNIE - Ashland Productions

Best Actress in a Play

Stacia Rice - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Yellow Tree Theatre

Best Choreographer

Tamara Kangas Erickson - MAMMA MIA! - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Best Community Theater Company

Ashland Productions

Best Costume Design

Meredith Arbuckle - CATS - Ashland Productions

Best Director of a Musical

Christopher Teipner - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions

Best Director of a Play

Sarah Rasmussen - THE WOLVES - Jungle Theater

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

MAMMA MIA - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play

THE WOLVES - Jungle Theater

Best Lighting Design

SUE ELLEN BERGER - MAMMA MIA! - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Best Musical

NEWSIES - Ashland Productions

Best Musical Direction

Andrew Cooke - MAMMA MIA! - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Best Original/New Work

THE HOBBIT - Children's Theatre Company

Best Play

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Yellow Tree Theatre

Best Professional Theater Company

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Best Set Design

Nayna Ramey - MAMMA MIA! - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Best Sound Design

Tom Prestin - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city.





