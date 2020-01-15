Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical
Dylan Rugh - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions
Best Actor in a Play
Zach Schnitzer - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Yellow Tree Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Abi Lampert - ANNIE - Ashland Productions
Best Actress in a Play
Stacia Rice - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Yellow Tree Theatre
Best Choreographer
Tamara Kangas Erickson - MAMMA MIA! - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
Best Community Theater Company
Ashland Productions
Best Costume Design
Meredith Arbuckle - CATS - Ashland Productions
Best Director of a Musical
Christopher Teipner - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions
Best Director of a Play
Sarah Rasmussen - THE WOLVES - Jungle Theater
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
MAMMA MIA - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
THE WOLVES - Jungle Theater
Best Lighting Design
SUE ELLEN BERGER - MAMMA MIA! - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
Best Musical
NEWSIES - Ashland Productions
Best Musical Direction
Andrew Cooke - MAMMA MIA! - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
Best Original/New Work
THE HOBBIT - Children's Theatre Company
Best Play
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Yellow Tree Theatre
Best Professional Theater Company
Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
Best Set Design
Nayna Ramey - MAMMA MIA! - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
Best Sound Design
Tom Prestin - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions
