Review: LES MISÉRABLES U.S. NATIONAL TOUR at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The barricade is up at the Orpheum Theatre, and yep — Les Misérables still packs a punch. It’s in town through February 22 with the Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin series, and whether you’re a longtime fan or finally seeing what all the fuss is about, this cast makes it worth the trip downtown.

Randy Jeter’s Jean Valjean feels genuine and easy to root for. He doesn’t overdo it — which actually makes the big moments land harder. “Bring Him Home” is simple and heartfelt, and the audience was dead quiet listening. Hayden Tee’s Javert is intense and laser-focused, the kind of guy who absolutely believes he’s right. His “Stars” is strong and steady, and watching that confidence start to crack is one of the more gripping parts of the night.

Lindsay Heather Pearce brings real emotion to Fantine. “I Dreamed a Dream” isn’t flashy — it’s raw, and that’s why it works. On the total opposite end of the spectrum, Kyle Adams and Victoria Huston-Elem as the Thénardiers lean into the chaos and get some of the biggest laughs of the show. They’re outrageous, but not so over-the-top that it feels out of place.

The barricade scenes are where everything kicks into high gear. Christian Mark Gibbs leads the students as Enjolras with strong vocals and real conviction. Jaedynn Latter’s “On My Own” is a standout — heartfelt and honest without feeling forced. Peter Neureuther and Eden Mau bring a sweet, youthful vibe to Marius and Cosette, giving the show a little breathing room between all the heartbreak and revolution.

And honestly, the music does a lot of the heavy lifting. When the full company comes together, it’s big and bold and goosebump-inducing. The set still delivers that classic Les Mis look — the towering barricade, dramatic lighting, all of it.

At the end of the day, this show works because it’s about people trying to do better, love harder, and survive tough circumstances. It’s dramatic, yes — but it’s also surprisingly human. If you’ve got a free night before February 22, it’s a pretty great way to spend it.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos by Matthew Murphy

Reader Reviews

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...