Review: BLUE MAN GROUP at State Theatre Minneapolis

There’s really no easy way to describe Blue Man Group — it’s something you just have to experience. From the moment the three blue performers step on stage, the whole room feels different. It’s loud, colorful, a little weird, and completely entertaining.

The music drives the show, but not in a typical “band on a stage” way. They pound on drums, bang on pipes, and somehow turn splashes of paint into part of the rhythm. It’s creative in a way that keeps you watching closely because you’re never quite sure what they’ll come up with next. One minute it’s tight, pulsing beats, and the next it’s a playful moment that catches you off guard.

What really stands out is how much fun they’re having — and how quickly that feeling spreads through the audience. The comedy sneaks in through simple looks and perfectly timed reactions. No talking, no big punchlines, just physical humor that works for everyone. Kids are laughing. Parents are laughing. Even the people who don’t usually laugh out loud can’t help themselves.

They also do a great job bringing the audience into it. Sometimes that means inviting someone up on stage, sometimes it’s getting the whole crowd clapping or reacting together. It never feels forced — just lighthearted and part of the fun. You don’t feel like you’re watching from a distance. You feel like you’re in on it.

And visually, it’s a lot to take in — flashing lights, bright colors, paint flying, props appearing out of nowhere. It’s a little messy, a little chaotic, but clearly well thought out. There’s always something happening, so your eyes are constantly moving.

At the State Theatre in Minneapolis from February 13–15, 2026, Blue Man Group delivers a show that’s creative, funny, high-energy, and genuinely fun for all ages. It’s the kind of night out that feels different from anything else — and one you’ll probably still be talking about the next day.

