VIDEO: Stages Theatre Presents DOWN ON THE FARM: A LIFT-THE-FLAP OUTDOOR ADVENTURE

Stages Theatre Company presents its newest Theatre for the Very Young production of DOWN ON THE FARM: A LIFT-THE-FLAP OUTDOOR ADVENTURE. In this unique and interactive outdoor experience, the youngest patrons and their caregivers look under the flap and see inside the farm. Based on the concept of lift-the-flap picture books, this Theatre for the Very Young outdoor performance is sure to delight youngest audience members (ages 0-5).

Is that a cow under there? Or a chicken? Maybe this time it's a pig or a barn full of hay. Journey DOWN ON THE FARM in this imaginative outdoor adventure at Stages Theatre Company. This Theatre for the Very Young production is directed by Melanie Salmon-Peterson and written by Katharine Benyo with music by Matt Ouren.

"We seek to create a theatrical experience that meets the young person where they are right now, engaging them in activities that celebrate their unique way of interacting the with the world around them," said Salmon-Peterson.

DOWN ON THE FARM: A LIFT-THE-FLAP OUTDOOR ADVENTURE is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts. To find out more about how National Endowment for the Arts grants impact individuals and communities, visit www.arts.gov.

DOWN ON THE FARM: A LIFT-THE-FLAP OUTDOOR ADVENTURE will run AUGUST 4-22, 2021. It is an outdoor experience approximately 40 minutes in length and is recommended for AGES 0-5. Visit stagestheatre.org/down-on-the-farm/ for performance dates and times, or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 12n-4pm and one hour prior to all performances. Tickets are $12 for all ages one and older; free lap passes available for children less and one year (infants). These free lap passes do NOT include the props used by patrons during the performance. Advanced reservation required.

The Cast for DOWN ON THE FARM: A LIFT-THE-FLAP OUTDOOR ADVENTURE features Anja Arora, Jenna Dierke, Mia Dougherty, Alanna Nyberg, Matt Ouren, Livv Rankin, Ella Schumacher, Jon Schumacher, Savannah Noelle Switzer, and Linnea Thomassen.

The Creative & Production Team for DOWN ON THE FARM: A LIFT-THE-FLAP OUTDOOR ADVENTURE includes ARTISTIC DIRECTOR - Sandy Boren-Barrett, DIRECTOR - Melanie Salmon-Peterson, COMPOSER - Matt Ouren, PLAYWRIGHT - Katharine Benyo, SCENIC DESIGNER - Jim Hibbeler, TECHNICAL DIRECTOR - Trevor Zapiecki, COSTUME DESIGNER - Christa Ludwig, SCENIC PAINTER - Cinde Ashley, STAGE MANAGER - Jessica Yates, ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER - Joya Horne, RUNNING CREW - Cosette Switzer.